Decolonize the Lithium Boom

Last week, the New York Times reported on the upcoming opening of what will be America’s second functional lithium mine—a signal of the nation’s official entrance into the current lithium boom, which is being driven by the worldwide transition to electric vehicles. Summarizing the fight over the open-pit mine that mining corporation Lithium Americas has proposed for a site in Nevada, the Times noted opposition from “members of a Native American tribe, ranchers and environmental groups.” The tribal nation is the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes, whose tribal government leader, Maxine Redstar, told the Times that, like so many other Indigenous nations, they had not been adequately consulted by Lithium Americas prior to the Department of Interior’s decision to grant the company a permit. It’s a carbon copy of the extractive operations being fought by the Quechan Tribe, the San Carlos Apache, the Standing Rock Sioux, and so many others: A new energy field offers jobs temporarily, and environmental destruction forever.

What’s unusual about the Times’ lithium piece is that, unlike typical mainstream media coverage of a decade ago that would merely highlight a new extractive operation, it grants a quarter of the copy to highlighting the Paiute and Shoshone Tribes’ criticisms of the consultation process and the project. It’s a sign of how American media is trying to center Indigenous interests during discussions of domestic energy production. In almost any other circumstance, it would land as a welcome instance of representational reporting.

But when you take a step back and consider this piece along the countless others published in the past few years, the Times piece ultimately follows a troubling trend in both media and government: Currently, the sovereign rights of Indigenous nations are seen as one priority among many, often having to give way to others. The U.S. is still very far from treating Indigenous rights as a mandate, a hard line that cannot be crossed. And as the country attempts to transition to a new energy system that won’t kill the planet, there’s a serious danger that it will willingly default to the most familiar path.