Decolonize the Lithium Boom

Indigenous issues are a priority, clearly, but often a lesser one. Establishment media is getting much better at including Native voices in its pieces, but often lacks them on mastheads and in leadership positions. The Biden administration has far more to say about Native sovereignty than its predecessors but also very badly wants to win reelection come 2024 and outmaneuver China in a race to global battery dominance, both of which goals could lead to mass resource extraction efforts in order to create blue-collar jobs and power renewable technology. (Whether this is actually the best path to fight climate change or win reelection is debatable.) Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said as much in the Times: “China just put out its next five-year plan. They want to be the go-to place for the guts of the batteries, yet we have these minerals in the United States. We have not taken advantage of them, to mine them.” And it is ultimately Granholm’s perspective—not the tribal citizens’—that the Times uses to frame the issue.

The day before the Times published its article, the International Energy Agency inadvertently detailed what the future fights over Indigenous land rights will entail, releasing a report that found the global need for “critical minerals” may increase sixfold over the next two decades. That means more lithium mines, more cobalt mines, more copper mines, and more nickel mines.

This administration is admittedly stuck with the unenviable balancing act of respecting its nation-to-nation relationship with nearly 600 tribes while pandering to an electorate that will just as happily vote for an opponent that outright rejects the very reality of the climate crisis. That’s likely why the White House, at least for now, does not seem keen on canceling new natural gas pipelines or the nation’s remaining coal plants (or the pig-poop offshoots) without first being able to show voters alternative industrial jobs in green energy. To build that alternative, the federal government will undoubtedly look to approve mining pits and solar fields on Native land, regardless of whether the tribal nation agrees to it. To think otherwise is to ignore everything that has come before: the copper mine at Oak Flat, the phosphate mine underneath the Fort Hall rez, the uranium mines littered about Navajo Nation, the pipeline cutting through Standing Rock, and any of its many cousins.