Mining lithium requires huge amounts of energy and water. It leaves in its wake mountains of crushed rock or massive brine pits, depending on the form of extraction used. While underground reserves appear plentiful, extracting new supplies of the key raw materials in a lithium-ion battery raises the specter of replacing one form of environmental damage for another. A new Nevada lithium mine, approved in the waning days of the Trump administration, is already being opposed by local environmentalists, ranchers, and the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes, who say they were not adequately consulted prior to the Interior Department’s decision to issue the permit.

Meanwhile, more than 70 percent of the global supply of cobalt, the most expensive metal in the battery, comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has half the world’s reserves. Anywhere from 15 percent to 30 percent of DRC’s cobalt industry consists of small mining operations, which routinely ignoring mine safety and child labor standards, according to human rights activists. Frequent, bloody turf battles break out between the artisanal miners and security guards at the large mining firms that dominate the industry.

Layered on top of those concerns is the race to control this strategic industry. Voices inside the Biden administration point to the Chinese government’s heavy subsidization of its EV sector. In an echo of the U.S.-Japan trade wars of the 1980s, they worry that the world’s second largest economy has taken the lead in developing the technologies that will drive the long-term competitiveness of the U.S. economy and ultimately affect national security. “The commercial and national defense markets … are distinct in their end-use applications and requirements, (but) are alike in their need for innovation and R&D,” a new National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, 2021-2030, released last June, said. “Successful domestic production and reliably supply chains in both markets will be imperative.”