And yet, there are those on the left, such as Chomsky, who imply that the United States should be pressuring Ukraine to abandon their fight. “You can sympathize with [Zelenskiy’s] positions,” he says. “But you can also pay attention to the reality of the world.” In his reality, funneling military supplies to Ukraine is a dead end that only serves to escalate the conflict. Nowhere does he concede that supplying Ukraine with weapons is simply fulfilling Zelenskiy’s pleas. Instead, he suggests that not Russia but “the U.S. is setting things up so as to destroy Ukraine and to lead to a terminal war.” Paleoconservatives say the same thing. “Allied governments have offered abundant weapons to Kyiv and imposed excruciating sanctions on Moscow, all of which serves to keep Ukraine in the war,” writes Doug Bandow of the CATO Institute, ignoring that Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been begging the West for more arms.

But the Ukrainians have performed far better than most analysts expected in the face of overwhelming Russian firepower, and that is partly because those Allied governments have offered abundant weapons. Putin has encountered far more resistance than he expected, his military has suffered far more casualties, and he has been forced to fire generals and even admit mistakes—all of which would be unlikely if Ukraine didn’t have foreign arms. More important, Ukraine has succeeded in pushing Russia to narrow its goals down to conquering the East rather than destroying the entire nation. In some form or another, Ukraine looks poised to survive a showdown with a nuclear-armed state bent on its destruction. It’s a remarkable feat, and it deserves to be applauded.

Chomsky suggests that Ukraine’s position vis-à-vis Russia is akin to humans facing natural disasters. He said: “You may not like the fact that there’s a hurricane coming tomorrow, but you can’t stop it by saying, ‘I don’t like hurricanes’ or ‘I don’t recognize hurricanes.’” Alas, humans have far more capacity to resist foreign armies than to resist hurricanes. For all Russia’s might, its battlefield position is something that can be influenced by Ukraine’s actions—and ours.