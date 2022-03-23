How to Fight the Good War Against Russia—Without Bombs or Bullets

To capitalize on this momentum, we should continue to build up the institutional capacity for the moral equivalent of war. The chief way to do so is to create a new kind of alliance to replace NATO, which has done so little to aid in this regard: It is not the unity of NATO, but of the European Union itself which is the bigger threat to the security of Russia and the success of its invasion. The U.S., for its own security, should figure out every possible way to engage with the EU, which is, in this case, the real bulwark of our own security, thanks not just to the economic sanctions it can levy, but their moral and psychological equivalents. The U.S. should seek every possible means to be part of the shaming that the EU can potently mete out on Putin and his regime; this is much more effective in a globalized, wired-up twenty-first century world than a shooting war.

The U.S. should also be angling to play a bigger role in global institutions such as trade organizations, and even the International Criminal Court, or ICC, which can discipline countries like Russia and China for their repudiation of the values of liberal pacific civilization. Even Lindsay Graham is lately cheering on the ICC, even if in the same breath he would oppose it. It seems to be a manly thing to have Putin indicted as a war criminal by the ICC, but not a manly thing for the U.S. to join it. But the more we remain aloof from these institutions, the more we weaken our ability to conduct the moral equivalent of war in circumstances where a real war is not an option.

This is not nearly enough, however, to realize James’s hope to have a moral equivalent of war, or to discipline our own country to fight one. The Biden administration is making a mistake by thinking it is just a matter of asking people to pay more to fill up at the local gas station: It must provide a release to the war-like impulses that so many millions in the country are feeling as they watch the emerging atrocity in Ukraine. Someone in the Administration should familiarize themselves with Gandhi’s letters and editorials, or pick up Crowds and Power, the great European classic by Elias Canetti. The moral equivalent of war—outside of the military—is a matter of creating crowds and creating networks to fight it. We all—not just the Administration, but business, universities, the labor movement, everyone—need to build these crowds, and keep them growing.