How to Fight the Good War Against Russia—Without Bombs or Bullets

William James was not proposing to do away with war. As he admitted, “So far, war has been the only force that can discipline a whole community, and until an equivalent discipline is organized, war must have its way.” What he meant by that was that war was—regrettably—still the best way to instill ideals of honor, or as he put it, the “manly virtues which the military party is so afraid of seeing disappear in times of peace.” These words were somewhat prophetic: Since the end of the Cold War, an authoritarian right has commandeered the manly virtues that had once been organized in defense of democracy, not just in the U.S. but in Europe as well.

James envisioned a moral equivalent of war like so: “We must make new energies and hardihood continue the manliness to which the military mind so faithfully clings.” What James had in mind was “a conscription of the whole youthful population,” to form a “party of the army enlisted against Nature,” going into coal mines, working freight trains, so his Harvard students could see what it was like. One might say that we now need such youthful conscription for an army on the side of Nature, in favor of it, to limit the carbon that is setting fire to the world. President Jimmy Carter once called for the moral equivalent of war, a term he directly borrowed from James, just for the sake of urging people to use less energy, wear sweaters, and accept higher oil bills. But this was not so much like a “war” as it was a call for the top-down disciplining of the nation; in that way it did not meet the Jamesian test: “We should be owned, as soldiers are by the army.”

James could not have imagined that the moral equivalent of war could be carried out in an actual war, or that there might be an opportunity to conduct war in an intensively globalized world by other than military means. But in the case of Ukraine, the odd combination of a desire to fight for democratic ideals without an army, to take risks but not to shoot, might now have encouraged James to imagine the possibility. Ukraine has, in fact, already been a discipline for the country, or a way of organizing our politics. In particular, it has been a release for the GOP—a chance to go back to being the military party. At some conscious or unconscious level, many of these Ukraine hawks grasp that they are, at last, breaking free from Trump’s “America First” vision. Now they have an alternate means of directing what James called the “manly virtues,” this time not against our own country internally but against a new external actor, and against an invasion that could escalate and become, for us, an existential threat. In our moral equivalent of war, it helps that—so far, we hope—this army of Putin’s Russia is so much crueler and weaker in the field.