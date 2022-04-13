It’s Not America’s Job to Save Europe From Putin

From a defense standpoint, this makes cooperating on anything rather maddening. An overarching problem is that European countries have different perceptions about what poses threats. Russia poses a much greater threat to, say, Poland than it does to Portugal, for instance. That makes Portugal (and other Western European countries) less interested in resisting Russian aggression in Ukraine or elsewhere than are countries in Eastern or Central Europe. On terrorism, global warming, China, and other issues, no unanimity exists in Europe. Each state has a different idea about what should be defended against, how it should be done, and who should devote resources toward the problem. In a journal article last year, the political scientists Stephen Brooks and Hugo Meijer cited this “strategic cacophony” as an insurmountable problem to European self-reliance.

The U.S. has long solved this problem by being the out-of-continent provider of European security. NATO rather than the EU is the security organization of choice, with the U.S. shepherding its members, running the command systems, and, not least of all, providing most of the equipment used. After the Cold War ended, the conflict in the former Yugoslavia presented a new opportunity to other European nations to show whether they could act in concert to stop the bloodshed. As Maynard Glitman wrote, “the Yugoslav crisis arose as the Cold War came to an end and when Western Europeans, optimistically envisaging the emergence of a powerful European Union … were eager to demonstrate their ability to take on a major political-security relationship in Southern Europe.” The United Nations and European countries proved unequal to the task, and the result was catastrophe.

But depending on the U.S. (including under the NATO umbrella) to provide most Europeans with their security carries costs to both parties. It was one thing to hope that the American people would be willing to go to war to prevent the Soviet Union from dominating Europe. It’s another to hope that they will be willing to do so to protect Finland—which shares a 930-mile border with Russia. Just 30 percent of Americans support a no-fly zone in Ukraine if it means shooting down Russian planes. That’s not a sustainable basis for long-term support to defend Eastern European countries in wartime. If Russia ever calls NATO’s bluff and invades a member state, the American public may revolt at the prospect of sending troops to die in places that do not threaten the country’s security.