Remember When Earth Day Used to Be Cool?

That notion now seems certifiable. But at the time, environmental legislation had bipartisan support for much environmental legislation. In 1970, the year of that first Earth Day, Richard Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency, and extended the Clean Air Act to require the EPA to regulate air pollution harmful to humans. Two years later, he signed laws to protect marine mammals and oceans for the first time in American history. Before leaving office Nixon also signed the Endangered Species Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act. He ran for re-election on his environmental successes, and the Republican Party boasted about them in its 1972 platform, chiding the Democrats for not doing enough. In fact, it’s a remarkable document, in which the Republicans called for cracking down on corporate polluters, cleaning up the air, and bringing more green space to the people—and boasted about their considerable accomplishments on all these fronts (although even then, not all conservatives embraced environmentalism. Some pointed out that Earth Day fell on Vladimir Lenin’s birthday, and therefore almost certainly had to be a communist plot).

If not for the climate crisis—which scientists and environmentalists warned about on that first Earth Day, and the world has struggled and largely failed to address ever since—we’d probably view 1970s environmentalism as one of the most transformative social movements in history. That first Earth Day kicked off many of the important changes. As National Earth Day organizer Denis Hayes said in a 2020 interview, before that first Earth Day, the Cuyahoga River was routinely on fire, breathing the air in major American cities like Pittsburgh and Los Angeles was like smoking two packs of cigarettes a day, and the bald eagle—America’s national bird—was in danger of going extinct. None of that is true today. Our waterways are also much cleaner and fewer children suffer from lead pain poisoning in their homes (in fact, childhood lead poisoning has declined by 90 percent). The massive mobilization of Earth Day helped focus the general public’s attention on the environment, and in turn, that of politicians. Looking at this history tells us something that we need to know right now: we have solved pervasive and deadly environmental problems in the past, and we can do it again.

Many contemporary defenders of the planet despise Earth Day. In fact, at this point the hatred is an annual ritual, observed with headlines like “I’m an Environmental Scientist and I Hate Earth Day,” “I’m an Environmental Journalist and I Hate Earth Day,” and “I’m an Environmentalist and I Hate Earth Day.” That’s mostly because of absurd cooptation like that of Exxon. But it’s also because one day seems inadequate to the urgency of the environmental crises we’re now facing. Some activists have tried to address that by reframing the day’s message—“Earth Day every day.” Naturally, this too has been appropriated by Exxon: The phrase made a cameo in the 2021 ad. But that’s the nature of corporate power. The best defense against that power is the same now as it was in 1970: mass protest.