The Strange Quest to Save North America’s Most Elusive Oak Tree

“I was a little skeptical,” Hipp said. “I’m still a little skeptical.” Black, however, had grown more optimistic. We hadn’t seen anything like the distinctively fuzzy and thick-leaved herbarium specimens. If Muller’s Q. tardifolia was the offspring of two more prominent oak species, Black reasoned, its siblings would be among the hybrid swarm. “We saw a lot of variation,” Black said. “But not like tardifolia.”

The discussion quickly turned to what should happen if they did stumble upon Q. tardifolia in the coming days. The United States Botanic Garden provided $60,000 to fund their project in partnership with the Morton Arboretum; that money will cover several trips to Big Bend and the molecular work that will follow this one. But in all likelihood, shielding Q. tardifolia from extinction—only possible following a miraculous rediscovery—would demand a domino of greater expenses: careful propagation and cultivation over several years, transplants back into the wild, absolute maximum site protections. And it might not work, in the end. What, then, would be worse: diverting precious conservation resources to a doomed species, or sacrificing it prematurely? “I’m not saying I would put this thing out of existence,” Hipp said at the dinner table. But, he continued, “you can’t pour all of our resources into a species that can’t be saved.” Eason jumped in: “It’s not one species,” he said. “It’s millions of years of evolution.” A lineage that extensive deserves as much attention as we can afford it—right?

While more than half the species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act are plants, in recent years flora have received less than 5 percent of total funding for endangered species recovery.

The field of botany often faces difficult decisions about how to spend precious financial and human resources. While more than half the species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act are plants, in recent years flora have received less than 5 percent of total funding for endangered species recovery. And as compared to animals, plants are protected and studied by a thinning field of human custodians. In 2009, a major survey of the field found that 40 percent of federal botanists and about 30 percent of academics in the field planned on retiring by 2019. It is easy to make a utilitarian argument for plant conservation: Plants protect watersheds, make oxygen, help us discover and produce medicines, breed resilient crops, and provide shelter and food for countless other life-forms. Wherever they’re found, oaks are “disproportionately important” in this utility, Hipp said, given the diversity of life they sustain from their roots up through their trunks, and in their canopies. And yet we cannot muster the same resources for them we regularly dole out for charismatic megafauna (for which an emotional appeal is often sufficient). “Whereas individual species of animals will have teams to take care of them,” Emily Brin Roberson, a scientist with the Native Plant Conservation Campaign told me, “plants and the people who take care of them are often left to themselves—to conserve, by themselves.”

The next morning, Hipp handed me a magazine dog-eared to a poem on page 194, “Naming,” by Jason Allen-Paissant. “A name / is reassurance / a comfort in the flesh / to hold,” Allen-Paissant writes. “I have started to see that nothing is itself / everything turns to something else.”