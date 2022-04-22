This past week, CNN reported on a new set of texts between Senator Mike Lee, Congressman Chip Roy, and then–White House chief of staff Mark Meadows where all three Republicans schemed on ways to overturn the election results. One text from Lee read: “If a very small handful of states were to have their legislatures appoint alternative slates of delegates, there could be a path.” Another text from Roy to Meadows read: “If you’re still in the game... dude, we need ammo. We need fraud examples. We need it this weekend.”

On upcoming interviews, Donald Trump Jr. is planning to meet with the committee. His sister has already spoken with the committee, for eight hours.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, aka the significant other of Don Jr., met with the January 6 committee this week. Recall that video footage of Guilfoyle has surfaced showing her dancing backstage at the Stop the Steal rally. She also encouraged the crowd to “fight” during that rally. Guilfoyle was with the president, Ivanka Trump, and other family members in the tent while Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” blared. The committee has prioritized investigating the Stop the Steal rally, its organizers, and participants as part of its broader investigation. It’s interesting to note that Guilfoyle has been sticking with the Senate campaign of disgraced former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, even after he was freshly accused this year by his ex-wife of physically abusing her and their children.