The Republicans Are Going to Spend Two Years Impeaching Joe Biden Over and Over Again

No one can say they weren’t properly informed. “The Democrats weaponized impeachment,” Ted Cruz said on his podcast earlier this year. “They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. … What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” This reveals the underlying cynicism of these pending efforts. Republicans are warning in advance that this is all really just political payback for Trump’s impeachments.



To some, this will look like standard operating procedure, GOP rule akin to what House Republicans did after retaking the chamber in 2010, when they quickly launched seemingly hundreds of bogus investigations aimed at weakening the Obama administration and, later, the Democrats’ expected 2016 nominee, Hillary Clinton. These inquiries, whether they were examining the “Fast and Furious” gunwalking scandal or the assault on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, were never really about uncovering the truth. They were about doing political damage and feeding red meat to their base. Republican voters want their elected officials to wage total war on Democrats about the kinds of things that Carlson and other Fox News hosts whine about every evening. The Republican base is even more radical now than it was during the Obama years, when they stopped short of passing unwarranted articles of impeachment. Kevin McCarthy will wave through any move to impeach the president, however illegitimate—and regardless of the chances of removal in the Senate. Otherwise, he will will be ousted from his leadership role.



The distant silver lining is that all this may backfire. “The good news for Democrats is that impeachment is one of the few processes in our politics in which the public has the time and space to truly deliberate on the merits and come to something resembling a reasoned assessment of the facts,” wrote Paul Waldman in The Washington Post earlier this year. Impeaching Biden may ultimately rescue him from a public sentiment standpoint, particularly given how ridiculous such charges are likely to be.

