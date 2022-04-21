The Republicans Are Going to Spend Two Years Impeaching Joe Biden Over and Over Again

It’s an idea so diabolical it could only come from the MAGA fever swamps: Weaponize a bipartisan committee investigating an attempted insurrection against the intended victims of that insurrection. It’s also torn from the front pages of the Trump playbook. When the former president was accused of spreading misinformation, he quickly labeled the mainstream media “the fake news”; he has, more recently, referred to the legitimate election of Joe Biden as “the real insurrection.” Now his backers are seeking to further that claim and argue that security failings on January 6 were the fault of Nancy Pelosi (for reasons, both political and logical, they can never fully articulate).



This is what Republican rule will inevitably resemble, and it will hardly end with a bizarro version of the January 6 Commission. If the GOP retakes the House of Representatives, the two years of legislative gridlock that follows will be the quaint part. Republicans are certain to use their investigative powers to launch myriad mind-bending inquiries, bogging down American politics until the 2024 election with whatever the right’s outrage du jour happens to be. Expect hearings about critical race theory and gender; about Anthony Fauci and the origins of Covid-19; about testicle tanning and whatever else Tucker Carlson is droning on about in the early months of 2023. They may also do their own version of calling for the invocation of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, which allows Cabinet officials to remove a president deemed unfit for office, by insisting on cognitive tests or other investigations into the president’s mental well-being.



It’s possible, perhaps even likely, that in the two years, Republicans will strive to impeach President Joe Biden more times than Democrats did Trump, who was impeached (for quite legitimate reasons) twice during his presidency. In all likelihood this will kick off with a fun house–mirror version of the first Trump impeachment, with lengthy investigations into Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine. But it will hardly end there. In fact, odds are good that the desire to impeach Biden will become the Republican Party’s next big test of purity, with those unwilling to fully participate in the Grand Guignol marked as RINO outcasts.