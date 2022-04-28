Lloyd Austin Raised the Stakes in Ukraine in a Risky Way

Well, not so fast. The overriding concern of U.S. officials since the war in Ukraine began (aside from trying to end it) has been to prevent it from escalating and somehow bringing the United States or NATO into the fight. It’s why U.S. officials, early on, ruled out sending American troops to Ukraine and it’s why they demurred on the idea of a no-fly zone over the country.

Such actions risked triggering a direct conflict between the West and Moscow.

Well, so too could a military stalemate that leaves Putin searching for a face-saving gambit. Every day that the war goes on, every day that U.S. military shipments are finding their way to Kyiv, and every day that the United States is sharing intelligence with Ukrainian forces, the potential for direct conflict between the United States and Russia increases. What if, for example, Russia tries to follow through military on its recent veiled threats against Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova? Or escalate the situation in Transnistria, a contested region along the Moldovan border where Russia has stationed “peacekeepers”?