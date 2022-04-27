Representative Steve Cohen Wants to Build a New Weapon to Fight Kleptocrats

Nor did Cohen stop only at calling out the industry as a whole. The congressman specifically pointed to a rogues’ gallery of British lawyers who’ve “enabled malign activities of Russian oligarchs.” Among the lawyers singled out were those helping now-sanctioned Russian oligarchs target investigative journalist Catherine Belton, whose recent book detailed the rise of assorted pro-Kremlin figures. Cohen further identified Keith Schilling of the notorious firm Schillings, specifically for his work defending Jho Low, a Malaysian national and one of the greatest kleptocrats of the past few decades. As a result of their years helping prop up some of the shadiest figures across the globe, Cohen called for these British lawyers to specifically be barred from the U.S., and to then make their visa bans public.

The entire letter is, in many ways, unprecedented. In effect, Cohen has called for the U.S. to begin expanding its sanctions regime to not just the oligarchs feasting on illicit wealth, but to their bagmen residing as citizens of one of America’s closest allies. (While Cohen’s proposal isn’t technically a formal sanction, the distinctions are largely cosmetic; similar sanctions-by-another-name have already been applied to corrupt oligarchs and crooked politicians elsewhere.) After all, these oligarchs don’t exist in a vacuum. For years, they’ve relied on these gatekeepers to Western financial systems to not only launder their wealth, but to keep it safe from any prying eyes that may come calling. And few have been such loyal servants to these oligarchs as British lawyers.