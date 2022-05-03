The Unraveling of SST Records

Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise and Fall of SST Records by Jim Ruland Buy on Bookshop

This drama between SST and Negativland is all but forgotten today, but it marked a major blow to the underground movement the label once nurtured, as music journalist Jim Ruland writes in a new book, Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise and Fall of SST Records. SST had been subversive. The label—which released formative records by bands like Black Flag, the Minutemen, Hüsker Dü, Sonic Youth, Bad Brains, Soundgarden, and Dinosaur Jr.—“operated for reasons that had nothing to do with the rock and roll fantasy of getting rich and famous: to make art, to document the scene, to create something new and in doing so prove that anyone could do it,” Ruland writes. Corporate Rock Sucks ably explains how SST unraveled. But it’s also a case study in how principled countercultural movements, under the iron grip of capitalist realism, have again and again made themselves toothless adjuncts of the mainstream. At a moment when it’s hard to imagine anything in American culture posing a threat to the established social order, Ruland’s book helps explain why we lack a meaningful counterculture today.

How did it come to this? In the 1980s, a vibrant opposition to mass culture thrived. Punk formed a whole DIY ethos, a collective way of life outside of mainstream structures. At any rate, that was the promise. In Los Angeles, the punk scene bristled with oddball energy around bands like X and the Germs. Meanwhile, a harder-edged discontent was welling up in the city’s suburban beach towns. It only needed a home. SST Records, like so many indie labels, began out of practical necessity. Ginn was sick of waiting on local LA labels to release his band Black Flag’s first record, so he did it himself. The Nervous Breakdown EP, which came out on SST in 1978, is an explosion of rage and desperation. It birthed the genre known as “hardcore” punk, which would come to define resistance to the corporate culture of Reagan’s America.

Ruland presents SST’s origins as a repudiation of the “corporate rock” system that arose in the 1970s to rationalize the production of American popular music. But it quickly became more than a punk label. “What we try to do is create a situation that opens people’s minds up to something new,” Ginn said at the time. Black Flag lived with other punks in warehouses and communal art spaces that doubled as SST’s offices—like the Church portrayed in Penelope Spheeris’s raucous 1981 documentary The Decline of Western Civilization. The label released other artsy locals, like the Minutemen and Saccharine Trust, who were less punk in sound than in working-class DIY spirit. Their movement had a recognizable visual signature in the work of Raymond Pettibon, Ginn’s brother, whose lurid drawings became flyers, album artwork, and other propaganda. Sure, there was some nihilism and violence, but there was also camaraderie.