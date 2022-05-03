The Unraveling of SST Records

One measure of a counterculture’s power is how threatening it is to authorities. Los Angeles police routinely brutalized punks, arriving at Black Flag shows to start fights and invariably blaming the band for the riots that ensued. This harassment drove SST’s artists onto the road, Ruland explains, where they began “laying the foundation for the future of indie rock by establishing a network of clubs, crash pads, punk houses, and halls for hire across America where bands with the courage to leave home could play.” They connected inchoate punk communities, releasing early albums by Phoenix’s acid-fried Meat Puppets and Minneapolis’s hyperspeed Hüsker Dü and taking them on tours that inspired the next generation of punks. In that heroic era, the book maintains, the label was essentially anti-commercial, guided not by genre orthodoxy or profitability but by a lifestyle that rejected prevailing social wisdom.

The rugged rebel attitude, of course, is something of an American tradition. Before punks there were hippies, before hippies the beats. Born under the appropriative logic of capitalism, these oppositional movements have rarely been much more than an annex of mainstream structures—at least not for long. It was probably inevitable that the ’80s underground, however alienating at its outset, would eventually give rise to the ’90s “alternative” explosion, the major-label feeding frenzy that followed, Vans Warped Tour, Pitchfork, and the rest of the indie-industrial complex. Only monks, poets, and members of the band Fugazi remain untainted.

Corporate Rock Sucks is forensic in tracking how SST brought new business savvy to punk. The label was nothing if not ambitious. It was instrumental in creating the modern indie marketing machine, and it paved the way for punk to become one more brand in the culture industry. For SST’s brain trust, the mission was “global domination”—although the results of its methods varied. An early distribution deal with a major label subsidiary, for example, famously ended with SST being sued and Ginn spending five days in county jail after he violated a court injunction by releasing new Black Flag material. Building corporate-style infrastructure proved more successful. An experienced label manager “knew which underground bands were moving units.” A series of hires developed SST’s “publicity apparatus.” The label’s biggest coup, though, was exploiting the growing power of college radio to reach a wide demographic of young people. “SST was one of the first indie labels to capitalize on what it correctly surmised as an essential tool for promoting its artists,” Ruland writes.