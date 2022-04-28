Work Isn’t the Enemy of Good Parenting

Ambitious Like a Mother draws on research and interviews centering Bazelon’s own struggles and successes—a personal frame that intimately highlights the tensions of professional ambition and personal relationships, but one that necessarily puts more wide-ranging viewpoints at the periphery. Although she interviews dozens of women (and some of their children) across diverse backgrounds, there’s little mention of the racial inequities at play in workplaces, both historic and modern. Unlike the women of her mother’s generation, Bazelon writes, “twenty-first-century women are encouraged and often financially compelled to have professional careers.” Yet even in her mother’s generation, it was common for women of color to work outside the home. There were surprisingly traditional elements to the book, with an entire chapter on balancing work ambitions with finding a partner and getting married before giving birth to biological children—priorities for some, but certainly not all, of us.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for the book’s thesis, there is a strong focus on the benefits of paid, professional work. For a dissenting viewpoint, she looks to Lillian, a homeschooling mom of three, whom she sees as “open challenge to my thesis.” The two met when they both appeared on a television show about working moms and Lillian recounted how she and her kids spend their days learning three languages and two types of musical instruments. “I feel like it’s the best job in the world,” Lillian said of homemaking and homeschooling. Yet in fact, I think Lillian’s example supports Bazelon’s argument that parents need to find happiness and fulfillment in their work in order to be good parents. Lillian’s childcare and education work just happens to occur outside of the formal capitalistic system (and inside a highly traditional and patriarchal marriage, by her account), but it is nonetheless work—and some parents feel great ambition for it. A broader view of women’s ambition necessarily includes all type of work, paid and unpaid, all of which is valuable. The problems start when we define women’s ambition too narrowly in one direction or the other, toward or away from the domestic sphere.

Yet Bazelon’s main argument about the importance of ambition and accomplishment is a vital and timely call to action as more mothers join the workforce—and face increasingly greater challenges, particularly in the wake of the deeply disruptive pandemic. Bazelon mentions several times the importance of changing local, state, and federal policies to “make workplaces and home lives more equitable,” including by ensuring paid maternity leave—I would expand this to include all types of family leave, including elder leave and all parental leave—and subsidized childcare and universal preschool. It’s not enough simply to say women should be proud professionals without offering the support and services they need, especially parents with lower incomes, for whom the expense of childcare can significantly limit professional opportunities.