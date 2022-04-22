Navalny Is an Elegy for Russia’s Lost Future

They were not communists, because they’d seen communism fail; they were not liberals, because they’d seen liberalism fail; and they were not fascists, even if they sometimes said abhorrent things about ethnic and sexual minorities that could easily read as fascist-curious. But most of them couldn’t be real fascists because that would have required them to be political at all, and Russia in 2007 was eerily lacking in politics. When I would ask my students or friends about their politics, as I often did, they would usually say that they weren’t particularly fans of Putin but that Russia could do a lot worse (and had) and that politics was a dirty business anyway. They weren’t interested in politics, they were interested in making more money and enjoying more personal freedom than their parents had. None of them were afraid to criticize Putin in crude terms over drinks or on LiveJournal, but none of them ever seemed to do anything bolder than that.

I thought about this cohort a lot four years later, when Putin, who had followed the letter of the Russian constitution and stepped down in 2008 after two consecutive four-year terms, announced in the fall of 2011 that he would be formally returning to the presidency, replacing the harmless-seeming placeholder Dmitri Medvedev. Following parliamentary elections marked by widespread fraud that December, tens of thousands of social media–empowered young urbanites marched in the streets of Moscow and other major cities, demanding an end to corruption and sham democracy in by far the largest demonstrations the Putin era had seen to that point. Even from the United States, I could tell that something had changed in Russia in the few years since I’d left; the tech-savvy, worldly, professional-class Muscovites of my generation had become politicized and were ready to demand some kind of better future, however vaguely imagined, as Putin threatened to trap them in a bleak and endless present. Putin had changed too, or his pitch had. Where once he had gestured toward friendliness with the West and at least superficial liberalization, now he presented himself as a more overtly reactionary and revisionist nationalist. The protests terrified him, and in hindsight many Russia analysts believe this was the turning point that set him on the path to a murderous invasion of Ukraine and a total crackdown on Russian civil society. He saw the opposition massing in the streets as a traitorous fifth column supported by the U.S., and he had nothing but contempt for the man who quickly emerged as its de facto leader—a handsome, charismatic, then 35-year-old anti-corruption blogger and lawyer named Alexei Navalny.

In the decade since, Navalny has gradually become world famous. While other Russian opposition figures have been murdered (Anna Politkovskaya, Boris Nemtsov), have permanently fled the country (Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Garry Kasparov), or pivoted to crypto and OnlyFans (Pussy Riot), Navalny is now universally recognized as the living Russian who most rattles the Kremlin. After years of antagonizing Putin and the so-called oligarchs surrounding him with demonstrations, tweets, viral videos, and damning reports, Navalny became mysteriously ill on a domestic commercial flight in August 2020. After the plane made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, Navalny’s allies managed to evacuate him from a state hospital to one in Germany, where he recovered from what turned out to have been poisoning by a rare nerve agent called Novichok, which has been used to kill several other Russian opposition figures.