From here, the novel spins out, subsequent chapters focusing on the extended family and web of acquaintances of those present at the “Let’s Talk!” gathering, their lives affected to varying degrees by Mandala’s newest applications. Ted Hollander, an art historian who appeared, alongside his kleptomaniac niece, Sasha, in A Visit From the Goon Squad, is one of the other attendees. In this novel, we spend more time with his adult children from his first marriage, including Alfred, an erstwhile filmmaker who is so starved for authenticity in a world of mediated social media presences that he engages in public screaming and gags like putting a paper bag over his head.

The Candy House does not dwell on social media or its potentially ill effects long enough to produce anything like ham-fisted critique. Even the concerns about data collection are tinged with marvel that people would give over so much information about themselves simply to listen to a song. The internet-ness of the novel manifests more subtly. Across these chapters, we learn intimate details about new characters with a disarming swiftness—much as we learn about people online. At one point, Alfred’s girlfriend, Kristen, travels to Illinois to meet the rest of his family; within minutes, she observes a family argument from which she learns that Alfred’s mother slept with the best friend of her other son. Right then, Alfred abruptly decides he will track down this best friend, a man named Jack Stevens. They quickly locate Jack’s address through a search engine on Alfred’s phone and drive to Jack’s house. Right after they go inside, Jack starts spilling sensitive financial and personal information (collection agencies are “on his ass,” his ex was “unfaithful”). It is jarring to encounter characters this way in fiction, so abruptly and forcefully, and yet on the internet, this is how we become acquainted with one another—reading threads about taxes and blood tests written by strangers. Everything I have learned about x I have learned against my will, as we say. Egan re-creates that sensation of information overload in The Candy House, and by placing it in the realm of fiction makes it newly strange, pushing us to consider its implications: What does it even mean to know someone anymore?

One of the ways Egan re-creates the sensorium of the internet is through huge, almost comical time jumps that reflect the bizarre processes of reconnection that digital life facilitates. Online, people from our distant past are as easy to reach as our nearest friends. In A Visit From the Goon Squad, a publicist named Dolly Peale is forced to take work doing PR for a genocidal dictator; she arranges for an actress named Kitty Jackson to be photographed with him, to drum up good press. Dolly brings her daughter Lulu along on the trip. Now, 26 years later, in The Candy House, Lulu sends Kitty an email, asking for a favor. “You may remember me,” she states, in a message that reads laughably familiar for those of us who have now had Facebook for half of our adult lives. The moment recalls a scene from Goon Squad in which Sasha’s ’90s-era college friends pronounce, “Let’s remember this day, even when we don’t know each other anymore,” to which Bix, keenly aware of the revolution to come, scoffs, “Oh, we’ll know each other forever,” adding, “The days of losing touch are almost gone.” In this way, The Candy House’s own status as a sequel itself feels not unlike the out-of-the-blue follow-ups that Bix presaged—a nod to the increasing endlessness of our entanglements.