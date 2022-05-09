With Roe, the GOP is the Dog That Caught the Car

There’s one clear reason why the right has spent much of the last week fulminating over a leak of a draft of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade: It’s the easiest way to not have to talk about the fact that Roe is about to be overturned. As I argued earlier this week, part of that focus is a desperate, bad-faith effort to protect the legitimacy of the court—the right’s decades-long takeover of the American legal system is dependent on it being seen as legitimate and apolitical in the eyes of voters. But another motivation is also slowly emerging: Overturning Roe could have devastating political fallout for Republicans.

In this sense, the GOP are the proverbial dog that caught the car. For decades, they have been working their voters into frothing hysteria over the need to protect the unborn from abortionists and their Democratic protectors. But what this means in practice—prosecuting women who have miscarriages, deaths from ectopic pregnancies, a precipitous rise in America’s already abysmal childbirth mortality rates—is far less appealing. From a public health standpoint, the draft decision leaked on Monday is an abomination. From a political standpoint, it imperils midterm victories that were for all intents and purposes inevitable.

