With Roe, the GOP is the Dog That Caught the Car

The response from the right has, thus, been to largely ignore the odious substance of the draft itself. Mitch McConnell had discussed the leak several times; while the impending downfall of Roe was arguably the crowning achievement of his political career, he was slower to discuss it. While he did hint at possible “federal” legislation to come if the Supreme Court overturns the law in an interview, he later averred that he would not get rid of the filibuster to pass such a measure. The bigger surprise is that Donald Trump, as Politico noted on Friday, has been “oddly silent” about Roe, despite the fact that he, too, should be triumphant: Three of the five justices currently voting to strike down the decades-long precedent were appointed by him. At a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday, Trump barely mentioned Roe, only alluding to the fact that the justices he nominated were “making a very big decision now.”

Some Republicans have applauded the decision—Kristi Noem and Josh Hawley among them—but many others have kept mum, either focusing on criticizing the leak itself or saying nothing at all. On Tuesday, Axios published a document from the Senate Republicans campaign arm laying out its Roe talking points, nearly all of which are lies and efforts to distract from the truth: that Republicans aspire to enact a nationwide ban on all abortions at any point in pregnancy. The memo advises Republicans to affirm that they are against banning contraception, taking away health care for women, and throwing doctors and women who have miscarriages in prison—despite the fact that Republican legislatures in several states are already preparing laws that would do these things and more. The memo suggests that aspersions should be cast on Democrats instead, fingering them as the real abortion radicals who oppose “even limiting abortion to the first trimester”—despite the fact that Republicans are out to ban all abortions.



One ad, meanwhile, includes sample language: “‘Sarah Republican,’ making an ad against ‘John Democrat,’ should say, ‘Here’s my view—I am pro-life, but, in reality, forget about the political labels, all of us are in favor of life.’” That’s as close as political messaging comes to “lorem ipsum” filler text.

