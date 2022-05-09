The Abortion Restrictions That Will Snap Into Place the Minute Roe Goes Down

Most of the trigger laws either explicitly prohibit charging the woman for whom the abortion takes place. Others are either ambiguous on the subject by only targeting physicians or, in the case of Texas, by not addressing the question at all. Anti-abortion groups often claim that they do not want the women punished for it, most notably when then-candidate Donald Trump said there “has to be some form of punishment” for obtaining it. (He later walked back that claim.) That may not hold for long. Louisiana lawmakers advanced a bill this week that could open the door to homicide charges against pregnant women. And as my colleague Melissa Gira Grant has noted, there is already a movement afoot in some jurisdictions for law-enforcement agencies to scrutinize pregnant women who miscarry or give birth to stillborn children even while Roe is intact.

What’s striking about some of the trigger laws is how minimalistic they are. Some states lay out how courts are supposed to weigh defenses by doctors who perform them out of medical necessity. Others include caveats and exceptions that recognize the complicated nature of obstetric medicine and emergency situations. And then there are states like South Dakota, whose first-in-the-nation trigger law could almost fit in a tweet. It simply states that anyone who administers an abortion or prescribes or procures drugs to induce one for any reason other than medical necessity is guilty of a felony crime. “This Act is effective on the date that the states are recognized by the United States Supreme Court to have the authority to prohibit abortion at all stages of pregnancy,” it declared.

There may be no better illustration of the difficult questions that some states will soon grapple with than these laws. Drafted as semi-symbolic gestures to an anti-abortion movement that sought a sense of momentum, some of these laws could have very real consequences in the next two months. Their ambiguous wordings and sometimes poorly defined scope could produce enforcement headaches for the states that enacted them when Dobbs comes down. Abortion-rights advocates have occasionally compared the anti-abortion movement to the dog that catches the car when considering what a post-Roe landscape will look like. If that’s the case, these trigger laws might be where things start to go awry for them—and for the millions of women who will have to live under them.