Ohio Republicans Send Marin County Wine-Sipper Into November Battle

Yet Vance had come back from all that. He had transformed himself from writing odes in The Atlantic to the brunches and wine country of San Francisco: “A few Saturdays ago, my wife and I spent the morning volunteering at a community garden in our San Francisco neighborhood. After a few hours of casual labor, we and the other volunteers dispersed to our respective destinations: tasty brunches, day trips to wine country, art-gallery tours. It was a perfectly normal day, by San Francisco standards.”

Or, slightly different, you could say, from an afternoon out at my local Skyline diner slurping down a coney with chili, cheese, and sliced onions while rooting for Bengals QB Joe Burrow as if Cincinnati’s entire future hangs in the balance. Vance has transitioned from Pelosi-district art-gallery hopper to hard-hitting MAGA partisan, more than ready to feed his former neighbors the very same cultural opioids of lost virility and victimhood that have made Trump such a hit in locales such as Middletown, Ohio, where Vance grew up, which he chronicled in his bestselling memoir turned movie, Hillbilly Elegy.

But Vance hadn’t moved back to Ohio hat in hand—unless you’re including a large San Francisco Giants cap stuffed with $10 million from his former and current patron, tech billionaire Peter Thiel.