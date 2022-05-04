Ohio Republicans Send Marin County Wine-Sipper Into November Battle

A dozen and a half Vance-ites, mostly clad in jeans and short-sleeve Ts in the populist spirit of Vance’s message, were chatting in front of the then-empty stage adorned by a large Vance sign in the middle, flanked on either end by American flags and two large-screen TVs with Tucker Carlson’s oversize visage taking up most of the screen. MAGA chef’s kiss.

There was reason for optimism in the room. Vance, who at one point barely registered in the polls, had received a huge boost due to an endorsement from the capo di tutti capi of MAGA himself, former President Donald Trump.

Sure, Vance had in the past referred to Trump as “cultural heroin,” when the former was taking in brunches with billionaires in the city that has to qualify as at least the seventh (eighth?) circle of MAGA hell, San Francisco. And writing about how working-class Ohioans he grew up with, before leaving for Yale and the venture-capitalism Valhalla of Silicon Valley, California, had to toughen up, stop being victimized by conmen and OxyContin, not to mention oft-bankrupt real estate developers pushing fraudulent universities, as but one example.