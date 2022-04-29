Vance, Mandel, Vance, Mandel—Anybody Remember Tim Ryan?

Ryan’s big problem is this: Winning in Ohio has become a long shot for Democrats in recent years. True, there’s Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat liked by both the centrist and progressive wings of the Democratic Party, who won reelection to his third term in 2018. Brown won 16 out of the state’s 88 counties—the three big cities, the many smaller cities, and a few with universities and colleges. Brown himself has noted that that was a steep decline from 2006 when he beat Mike DeWine, who is now the governor, and won 50 of 88 counties. That’s a telling marker of how red the state has become and how narrow is the needle that a statewide Democrat must thread.

On the GOP side, Trump’s decision to endorse J.D. Vance has further scrambled the seven-candidate primary and surfaced ongoing tensions within the Republican Party. But depending on the poll you’re looking at, the front-runner is either Vance or Mandel, the former state treasurer. There isn’t much general election matchup polling available, and some Democrats in Ohio are unsure which candidate would fare worse against Ryan. A few recent polls show Ryan trailing Mandel in a head-to-head matchup by just a few points. But Ryan leads by a few points in other polls against Vance or former Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken. Another candidate, businessman Mike Gibbons, polls competitively in the primary field, but there’s no polling on him versus Ryan.

Democrats are viewing the Ohio Senate race in a similar way to the state’s governor’s race. In both races, although there are plenty of differences, Republicans are having to deal with heated internal battles where Trump’s support looms large. Officials at the Democratic Governors Association have argued that the feuding between incumbent Governor DeWine and former Congressman Jim Renacci, DeWine’s conservative challenger in the primary, creates an opening for whoever emerges from the Democratic primary—either former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley or former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.