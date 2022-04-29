Vance, Mandel, Vance, Mandel—Anybody Remember Tim Ryan?

“One thing I could assure you, there’s going to be very, very clear contrast,” Ryan said. “My vision is, how do we bring people together? How do we build the state up? How do we rebuild the great American middle class and focus on the economic issues—working with American companies and American workers to do that? That’s going to be the clear difference, while the other side is in a very dark place, consistently punching down—basically a view of the world that’s about culture wars and division and would wake up the day after the election, if they won, and want to punish 50 percent of the people in the state and country for not voting for them.”

Ryan framed the Republican primary as having gotten out of hand and strayed too far from the bread-and-butter issues Ohio voters will respond to. “I think people are exhausted with the Republican primary,” Ryan said. “Politicians on the other side are having these huge culture wars, and so I think there’s a huge opening right now for a blue-collar candidate who’s from Ohio that is solely businesses and building the Ohio middle class. And I think that’s going to make the difference.”



And he emphasized his authenticity as a native of Youngstown—an archetypal struggling Rust Belt city. “Who’s more Ohio here? I’m not going to Mar-a-Lago. I’m not going to San Francisco. I’m not going to New York to kiss anyone’s rear end. I’m going to go to Ohio,” Ryan said.