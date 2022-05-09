Donald Trump’s Brazen Bid to Control MAGA Minds

One big problem with the app is that Trump himself is barely using it, despite the fact that he has racked up more than 750,000 followers. Through late April, he had posted only one “truth”: “Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon!” That post, which appeared in mid-February, has garnered more than 150,000 engagements. He finally posted a second on April 28. But Trump is reportedly waiting to engage with the app until it becomes more popular, creating a kind of chicken-and-egg problem: He won’t post until more people use the platform, but more people won’t use the platform in part because he isn’t posting on it.

Trump’s fury over the app’s lack of success suggests it isn’t merely a way to bilk investors—and supporters—out of money. He has long flirted with the idea of creating rivals for his many enemies in the media, entertainment, and tech industries; the Trump Media and Technology Group was constructed as a means of getting revenge against his haters. TRUTH Social would also be a springboard for his not announced but very real presidential campaign. Increasingly anxious about the rise of mini-mes like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump is also facing the prospect of running in a Republican primary without the same ability to set the news agenda that he had in 2016 and as president. For five years, the press could not look away from the circus that he was creating, 280 characters (or less) at a time. The news media has largely ignored his increasingly unhinged press releases and rallies. TRUTH Social was supposed to be his way back in. Instead, it’s a massive failure. It is not the springboard to mainstream attention that he has sought since leaving office. It also makes him look like a colossal loser, a guy who can’t even get his die-hard supporters to leave Twitter for a Trump-branded property.

Trump’s other post-presidency efforts are similarly exploitative, though many have been more successful. He has charged supporters between $10,000 and $30,000 to attend an event with him, with a broker telling them the “lion’s share” would be going to charity—despite the fact that no charity was ever listed. That money, moreover, went directly to Trump himself and was not tied to his political operation, as is typically the case with such fundraisers. Trump’s wife, Melania, has launched NFTs—which have been as disastrous as TRUTH Social. He has begun selling his famous “Make America Great Again” hats for a whopping $50 to $20 more than those offered by his political action committee, per The New York Times—with all the money going to his company. He has also published a coffee table book that retails for $75 a copy with a new publishing imprint started by his son, Donald Trump Jr. The book, which contains pictures from his presidency, is significantly back-ordered, as it has been since December. (It’s unclear precisely what is causing the delay, although both Trump and a spokesperson have blamed supply chain problems, which have plagued the publishing industry for most of the year.) The company has nevertheless boasted selling more than 300,000 copies of the volume, though its sales numbers are not tracked by industry groups like NPD BookScan. He has also managed to agree to sell his Washington, D.C., hotel—which lost tens of millions even when it was hopping during Trump’s presidency and is currently so empty you can practically see tumbleweeds—for $375 million to a Miami investment group. That figure represents a more than $100 million profit for Trump, who paid $200 million renovating the hotel and lost $70 million operating it. His political action committees, meanwhile, continue to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump properties.