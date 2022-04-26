The Case for Not Worrying (Too Much) About Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter

Here's what Musk should do:

- Truth and reconciliation commission revealing past manipulation;

- Algorithmic transparency;

- Fire a LOT of people.

The last is the most crucial -- if you leave in place the woke progressives who control implementation, leadership matters little. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 26, 2022

Mostly, though, they seem to be celebrating simply because Musk buying Twitter is making a lot of liberals and progressives angry. Why are liberals and progressives upset? Largely for the same reason that right-wingers are dancing in the streets: wildly outsized expectations. In the case of liberals, they seem to believe that Musk will take control of Twitter, reopen the gates to the barbarians, and the site will become a hellscape of misinformation and trolling—one, it could be said, built in Musk’s own image. Another way of thinking about this is to say that on the right, Musk is viewed as a figure of chaotic good while on the right he is viewed as someone embodying chaotic evil. I, meanwhile, keep coming back to Agrawal. This is a period of uncertainty—or, to put it somewhat differently, it’s just chaos from all directions.



Musk is an insanely rich person and a genuine weirdo who seems to be, like many extremely rich people, governed entirely by momentary whims. He often uses Twitter to act on whatever weird idea flashes across his brainpan, often getting himself in big trouble in the process. Some of his greatest hits include the time he claimed to have secured funding to take his primary source of extreme wealth, the electric car company Tesla, private. There is also the time he responded to criticism by publicly insinuating that a diver who was trying to save some Thai schoolchildren that were trapped in a cave was a pedophile. Elon just loves him some Twitter! It seems to be both his primary hobby—he spends a lot of time shitposting to the delight of his millions of obsessive fans—and a source of income: He has used it, quite literally, to become the richest person on the planet. His tweets move markets and, in many cases, line his pockets.

