What If Trump Wins in 2024? Here’s What 13 Famous Politicians and Pundits Said.

If Trump, or someone like him, wins election in 2024, I would expect to see the end of American democracy. If that sounds apocalyptic, it’s worth remembering that we have had just such a scenario in the United States before, in the American South between 1880 and 1965. In those decades, although there were always elections, state legislatures had rigged the electoral system so that white Democrats would always win. Essentially, the region was a one-party state that had abandoned the rule of law.… It was the realization that the United States had abandoned the rule of law that inspired lawmakers to protect democracy in the 1950s and the 1960s through a series of civil rights acts and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Now, by rolling those protections back, Republican-dominated legislatures are threatening to re-create that one-party system, but this time, the demographic skewing of our Electoral College means those states can install a president. The one-party system of the early twentieth century South will become national. I don’t think enough people realize how bad it will be.

Anthony Scaramucci



Former Trump White House communications director

To me, I think we are in the same state that we were in, frankly, in the late 1930s. But the bad guys have won a few rounds here. Charles Lindbergh, Father Coughlin, Huey Long, the America First movement, and Joseph P. Kennedy—these sort of racist and radical fringe people didn’t win. Franklin Roosevelt won…. I mean Trump’s shortcomings, there are many, but one of them that’s glaring is that he’s very disorganized. The January 6 insurrection, they’ve got him dead to rights in terms of the criminal intent. He had direct criminal intent to overthrow the election and to blow up and rip up democracy. But he’s so woefully disorganized that he couldn’t get it done, he couldn’t pull it off. But what about next time? What if they’re more organized next time? What if they’ve figured out a way with all these voter restrictions to really curb the Black and brown people who want to vote? They tell them “well, too bad,” there’s one voting booth in your district for 10,000 people, and the whites can have one voting booth for every 600 people.