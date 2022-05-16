The Disastrous Legacy of the New Democrats

We are in something of a golden age of both scholarly and popular histories of the conservative movement, often produced by people on the left. The reader who wishes to learn how we got from Goldwater to Trump can reach for Lisa McGirr’s Suburban Warriors, or comprehensive histories of postwar American conservatism by George H. Nash or Rick Perlstein. (Sam Adler-Bell, cohost of Know Your Enemy, a podcast about the history of the right, has commented that left-wing historians and critics are often more interested in the history of the conservative movement, and the ideas of its pivotal members, than the right itself is.) There are fewer useful histories of how we got from Johnson to Biden, or from Humphrey to Harris. Contemporary liberalism may have fewer chroniclers in part because it often resists easy definition as a coherent movement; even its leading political lights will, in the United States, sometimes reject the label.

Geismer has been helpfully addressing this gap. Her previous book, Don’t Blame Us, traced the political evolution of suburban liberals in the second half of the twentieth century, by making a case study of the high-tech corridor along Route 128 outside Boston. That book, focusing often on specific (and sometimes obscure) political campaigns and battles in one geographic area, is illuminating, but perhaps a harder sell for a general audience than Left Behind, which offers a broader political history of U.S. domestic policy in the 1990s, populated by a cast of characters a reader alive in that era has likely already heard of. (Not to overstate the Beach Read appeal of a book that presumes you might like to know how Enterprise Zones got rebranded as Empowerment Zones—though, speaking for myself, I did.)

Despite its focus on poverty policy, Left Behind is a book about winners. Other histories of Democratic politics that include this era, like Ryan Grim’s We’ve Got People, focus on the internal political battles for power in the Democratic Party; Geismer’s work is about the people who emerged triumphant from those battles. It’s about the dog that caught the car, if the car was a large base of suburban professional–class support and the dog was Al From. The men (Geismer makes clear they were nearly all men) who wanted to transform the party largely got what they wanted, and were given opportunities to put their preferred ideas into action again and again. Left Behind asks that we judge these winners not by their political victories, but by whether their ideas actually worked in practice. The judgment is not kind.