Joe Manchin Just Put the Build Back Better Act on Life Support

Manchin had engaged in conversations with the White House for weeks in an effort to reach an agreement on the bill, which passed in the House in November. The bill was already expected to be changed in the Senate due to parliamentary issues and disagreements over certain provisions, such as a cap on the state and local tax deduction. But Manchin essentially holds sole power over the future of the legislation. Democrats had hoped to pass the Build Back Better Act using the reconciliation process, which allows legislation to be approved in the Senate with only a simple majority—but every Democrat in the Senate had to be on board.

In a lengthy statement released after the interview, Manchin cited concerns about the ballooning national debt, questioning how it would affect the omicron variant of Covid-19 and rising tensions with China and Russia. “​​Our ability to quickly and effectively respond to these pending threats would be drastically hindered by our rising debt,” Manchin said. The national debt has reached nearly $30 trillion, and Democrats voted last week to raise the nation’s borrowing cap by another $2.5 trillion.

Although negotiations over the Build Back Better Act appeared to stall last week, Biden had signaled optimism in a statement on Thursday, pledging that he would continue negotiations with Manchin. “We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead; Leader Schumer and I are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible,” Biden said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.