Rich Countries Should Give Poor Countries Money out of Sheer Self-Interest

People living in the global south are doing excellent work to preserve biodiversity. Earlier this year, The New York Times reported on a conservation nongovernmental organization in Panama’s Azuero Peninsula that has successfully worked with the local community to reverse deforestation and preserve the region’s wildlife, including its three winsome primates—spider monkeys, howler monkeys, and the capuchins. People in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has some of the most biodiverse forests on earth, risk their lives to protect mountain gorillas from poachers in Virunga National Park, with some success; there are only 1,000 of the animals left in the world, but that number has been gradually increasing, and one gorilla gave birth to two babies just last week. Such things don’t happen just because people were enlightened. Conservation takes resources, one thing that poor countries, by definition, lack. Frances Seymour, a senior fellow at the WRI, told The Guardian that the countries that are taking action aren’t getting enough support. They need not just direct support for their conservation efforts but also support to lift millions out of poverty—sustainable development that gives people an alternative to making money through deforestation. They need support for industrializing with clean energy rather than the fossil fuels rich countries have already burned far too much of, whose fumes poison both people and habitats. The global north could provide that support, and it’s in our urgent interest to do so.

This weekend, alarmed about the dangers facing bees, another species upon which numerous ecosystems depend, I planted some bee balm, a pollinator-friendly plant that can help bees survive and continue to providing the excellent service of pollinating our world and helping more flowers to grow (along similar lines, in the suburbs, some are participating in No Mow May, helping pollinators thrive by not mowing their lawns). I also stocked up on milkweed for the monarch butterflies.

Doing this lifted my spirits—and that’s important!—but my gardening efforts in Brooklyn have, I hate to admit, little global impact. What’s more urgent is that those of us living in rich countries press our own governments to act to save the biodiversity of the tropics—to provide the financing poorer countries desperately need to lift people out of poverty, while protecting their natural treasures. Doing so would be ethical, but let’s not disregard our self-interest. This planet is one big ecosystem. If rich countries don’t help poor countries, we are all screwed.