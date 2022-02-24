The Case for Good News in Climate Coverage

Finding out what works in Norway can help us figure out what to demand as we protest in Missouri.

Still, good news is crucial to winning the climate fight. Learning about solutions not only gives us hope, which we need if we are to muster the will to keep going, but also helps clarify our goals. Finding out what works in Norway can help us figure out what to demand as we protest in Missouri. It also helps address a fatal problem with climate journalism: People don’t want to read it, since it is mostly too much of a bummer. Good news can keep people engaged with the issue.

But the most important reason to cover good climate news, consciously and intentionally, is simpler: It exists, and there are plenty of systemic reasons that it’s often overlooked. The dearth of good climate news in the U.S. media reflects a morbid focus on national news at the expense of local, state, or global developments. Our national government is so hobbled by fossil fuel money and right-wing ideology that good climate news can be hard to find. That’s not the case in many state and local governments and certainly not overseas, either. Organizations with the capacity to cover foreign stories can explore how China built its high-speed rail so fast, as CNN recently did, with great photos and video. Some news sites have also covered the return of New York City’s municipal composting program. But the novelty of such stories reflects how little the media turns its attention either overseas or to our own backyards (or curbsides). Investing more in both the global and the local—necessary for so many other reasons—would make it easier to find and cover good climate news.

Americans are wired for an almost embarrassing optimism, which can be grossly misguided on an individual level. We think we’re going to be able to afford houses on our low incomes, consume lavishly without consequences, get rich someday. Still, collectively, we suffer from the reverse: a paralyzing cynicism and despair. The British economist John Maynard Keynes wrote that humans aren’t moved to act by mathematical probabilities, nor indeed by any rational calculation, but instead by something he called “animal spirits”: the optimistic, spontaneous urge to do something positive. We could use more animal spirits in our climate coverage, and to that end, the trend toward rigorously reported good news is a welcome one. I might venture to argue that it is good news.