The Case for Good News in Climate Coverage

Good news should encourage us to engage in the fight against the fossil fuel industry, not lull us into the delusion that we’ve already won.

Since then, many other players have jumped into the good news industry, with much bigger budgets and higher journalistic standards than my previous employers. In late 2019, The Washington Post launched its “Climate Solutions” vertical, which has rigorously reported Biden green-lighting California’s much-challenged climate limits on cars, a New Mexico community building climate-resilient homes out of trash, and much more. Grist’s daily newsletter always opens with a piece of good news; recent items have included Australia closing its largest coal-fired power plant, Biden creating a domestic supply chain for lithium batteries, scientists moving closer to finding a way to turn nuclear fusion into a viable energy source, and the United Kingdom plugging its two remaining fracking wells. National Geographic has also increased its attention to positive developments on the conservation front, often highlighting, species that have bounced back (giraffes, for example) and the changes in human policy or activity that helped. For an added dopamine hit, this genre of good news often features a cute animal photo: highly recommended.

As a project, however, good climate news can be fraught. It risks seeming insensitive: After all, humanity is facing a series of devastating mass extinction events. Many people are already suffering, whether from drought, heat, or major storms. The “good news” orientation can feel ghoulishly morally askew or tone deaf, like trying to find a silver lining in a genocide. Perhaps even worse, the desperation of small-bore unscalable good news—one community garden was saved from a bulldozer after a neighborhood organized for five years!—can just make us even more depressed, seeming to highlight the futility of fighting powerful industries. And we don’t want readers to become complacent, figuring that if Biden is doing some good things, all readers need to do is write checks to Democrats—or to nonprofits bringing solar stoves to Cape Town—and all will be well. Good news should encourage us to engage in the fight against the fossil fuel industry, not lull us into the delusion that we’ve already won.

Finding out what works in Norway can help us figure out what to demand as we protest in Missouri.

Still, good news is crucial to winning the climate fight. Learning about solutions not only gives us hope, which we need if we are to muster the will to keep going, but also helps clarify our goals. Finding out what works in Norway can help us figure out what to demand as we protest in Missouri. It also helps address a fatal problem with climate journalism: People don’t want to read it, since it is mostly too much of a bummer. Good news can keep people engaged with the issue.

But the most important reason to cover good climate news, consciously and intentionally, is simpler: It exists, and there are plenty of systemic reasons that it’s often overlooked. The dearth of good climate news in the U.S. media reflects a morbid focus on national news at the expense of local, state, or global developments. Our national government is so hobbled by fossil fuel money and right-wing ideology that good climate news can be hard to find. That’s not the case in many state and local governments and certainly not overseas, either. Organizations with the capacity to cover foreign stories can explore how China built its high-speed rail so fast, as CNN recently did, with great photos and video. Some news sites have also covered the return of New York City’s municipal composting program. But the novelty of such stories reflects how little the media turns its attention either overseas or to our own backyards (or curbsides). Investing more in both the global and the local—necessary for so many other reasons—would make it easier to find and cover good climate news.