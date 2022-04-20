The Global South Is Confronting a Debt Crisis and the IMF Is Responding With Half-Measures

Precisely what conditions will be placed on Resilience and Sustainability Trust loans is still unclear. Lara Merling, Senior Policy Advisor at the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, worries that the terms of the new loans could require borrowers to adopt the IMF’s preferred climate policies: carbon taxes and reducing consumer-side fossil fuel subsidies, each of which have fueled massive protests in recent years. “It’s not enough money to actually meet adaptation needs or mitigation needs,” she says of the Resilience and Sustainability Trust. “But using it means the IMF could shape your policy agenda.”

Ghosh added that the small size of the fund makes it more likely that governments—especially those already under pressure from the IMF to court private investment—will use its funds to “de-risk” corporate profits, using public funds to shoulder the risk of private sector green spending while investors reap the rewards. As IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgeiva stated, “reforms supported by the Trust are also intended to catalyze increased financing from the private sector, donors, and other international financial institutions.” What remains to be seen, as well, is whether rich countries will count donations to the RST toward their still-unfulfilled pledge to deliver $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing countries. Around 80 percent of the climate finance furnished under that pledge has been in the form of loans, Oxfam found.

The new trust is a very far cry from what idle SDRs could be doing. “If rich countries decided to donate only 25 percent of their SDR holdings,” Arauz said, “they could strike out the entire world’s debt to the IMF.” He’s weary of waiting for that to happen, or for the Fund to develop a more just redistribution facility than the RST. Similarly to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley—who advocated for an annual $500 billion SDR issuance at COP 26—Arauz argues the priority should be on getting more SDRs out the door on a continual basis. “Even with the unjust distribution,” he says, “if you had a sizable creation of SDRs a certain amount will reach those in need.” Arauz also suggested that allowing existing bodies like the UN-created Green Climate Fund to become a “prescribed holder” of SDRs—like the European Central Bank, or African Development Bank—could help them flow more easily toward mitigation projects.