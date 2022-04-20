The Global South Is Confronting a Debt Crisis and the IMF Is Responding With Half-Measures

Besides failing to tackle the real supply constraints and profiteering that are fueling rising price in the U.S., a Fed interest rate hike, Ghosh explains, threatens to create a “negative downward spiral.” As rates climb, she says, investors will retreat back to safe havens in the U.S. and Europe, leading to an outflow of dollars from the Global South. “Meanwhile you have to pay more for food or fuel, so you need more dollars, but it’s harder to get them. Then it becomes more difficult to pay debts. And because of the capital outflow the currency depreciates,” she told me. Late last month, the Egyptian pound plunged by 17 percent against the dollar as wheat prices skyrocketed. The country—which will host COP 27 later this year—is the world’s largest wheat importer and relies on Russia and Ukraine for 85 percent of its staple crops. Egypt has received $20 billion in loans from the IMF since 2016, and representatives will reportedly request as much as $12 billion more this week.

In its own way, the Resilience and Sustainability Trust approved last week encapsulates the worst of climate finance: Countries with hundreds of billions of dollars to spare can garner good press for making token pledges. Poorer countries that desperately need cash can only access the funds if they sign on to potentially onerous loan conditions, and they’ll have to pay that money back eventually. Meanwhile, the U.S.—the country that bears the most historical responsibility for the climate crisis—could be doing a lot more, even without congressional approval. U.S. veto power over the IMF means it could push for another $650 million SDR issuance and stop encouraging countries to support new fossil fuel production with its loan packages. Thanks to our grossly unequal global financial order, though, the IMF this week seems on track to reflect the whims of its most powerful members. “It is so evident that they have completely forgotten about the climate issue,” Ghosh said of the U.S. and the EU. “They are all going back to fossil fuels like no tomorrow.”

* This piece originally misstated the number of Special Drawing Rights issued by the IMF last year.