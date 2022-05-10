Anti-China Bills Aren’t the Climate Solution Democrats Think They Are

“Democrats can counter this strategy,” Chow writes, “by bringing the conversation back to the pro-worker policies that have become part of the mainstream Democratic agenda under Biden, and by demonstrating solidarity with the inspiring worker organizing at corporate giants like Amazon, Starbucks, and Apple. From this position, they can go on offense against Republican opponents and expose their anti-worker, pro-corporate agenda.”

The current Democratic strategy, by contrast, seems likely among other things to further hamper climate goals. As the administration focuses on reviving domestic manufacturing, it’s taken a step away from decades of bipartisan dogma about free markets and globalization. In the process, Team Biden has carved out a line on China that’s not altogether dissimilar from Trump’s, positioning manufacturing and industrial innovation as a zero-sum contest. The key difference is this White House’s focus on recruiting allies to the cause, attempting to divide the world into democracies and autocracies via flashy summits, alliances and more substantive trade protections and agreements. Accordingly, back in February, Biden opted to extend tariffs on imported solar panels put in place by the Trump administration, while easing some of the restrictions his predecessor put in place. (Tariffs on Chinese solar imports—expanded by Trump—were initially put in place by the Obama administration in 2012.)

The decision to stay that course is now having unintended consequences. Also in February, the tiny California firm Auxin Solar petitioned the Commerce Department to investigate whether four Southeast Asian countries, which provide 82 percent of the country’s most popular type of solar modules, are allowing Chinese manufacturers to bypass tariffs. The resulting investigation has reportedly slowed solar rollouts, according not just to the industry itself but also Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who recently told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that the obsessive focus on this issue risks “the complete smothering” of green energy investment and job generation. As a result of the investigation, Commerce could implement retroactive tariffs that would “exceed 50 percent of the price of panels,” the Washington Post reports. Whatever the impact of the investigation—which is being spearheaded by career Commerce staff—utilities are already using it as an excuse to keep fossil fuels online.