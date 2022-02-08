Congress Would Rather Spend Money on China Anxiety Than Climate Change

As it limped through negotiations in Congress and the White House, the Build Back Better Act was known less for its contents, including clean energy tax credits, incentives for electric vehicles, and ambitious welfare state expansions, than its top-line price tag: first the $6.5 trillion advocated by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, then the $3.5 trillion compromise, and finally the meager $1.75 trillion that West Virginia Senator and unofficial president Joe Manchin dictated from his perch above a critical fiftieth Senate vote. That number could shrink further. Throughout, Manchin has repeated a familiar complaint from conservative Democrats: “How are you going to pay for it?”

It’s odd, then, that a massive $350 billion bill known as the America Competes Act soared through the House last week with almost no discussion as to its impact on the federal deficit. The question of how to pay for its expansive provisions—grouped under the loose umbrella of competing with China—was barely raised in the rapid push to bring it to a vote, sidestepping the prolonged back and forth about tax hikes that helped grind the Build Back Better Act to a halt. (Build Back Better, which combined spending with a progressive taxation program, drew almost universal ire from major corporations, including the fossil fuel industry, which poured money into the coffers of conservative Democrats to squash it.)

Some things, it seems, just don’t need to be paid for. That’s long been the case for the Pentagon, which got a $768 billion reauthorization late last year. And now it seems to be the case for the Competes Act.