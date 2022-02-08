Congress Would Rather Spend Money on China Anxiety Than Climate Change

Some things, it seems, just don’t need to be paid for. That’s long been the case for the Pentagon, which got a $768 billion reauthorization late last year. And now it seems to be the case for the Competes Act.

At more than 2,900 pages, the bill more prosaically known as H.R. 4521 contains an odd grab bag of initiatives. Its flagship items are $52 million over five years for semiconductors, $45 million over six years to bolster supply chains, and then $160 million for scientific research and innovation, all framed as a way to counter China’s “malign influence.” There’s a lot of money for research into clean energy, including a doubling of the National Science Foundation budget, as well as $4 billion in 2022 and 2023 for the Green Climate Fund, a U.N.-created body to fund climate mitigation efforts in the developing world, along with support for public financing of clean energy projects overseas. There are also measures that more progressive members were able to add in the rush to pass the bill, like a provision for debt relief to the global south, inserted by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



Plenty of the Competes Act’s line items might come as a surprise, given that the bill has been framed as a piece of innovation policy. Hundreds of millions of dollars, for example, are dedicated to bolstering military and police forces from Latin America to the Indo-Pacific region. Eighty-one million dollars is earmarked through 2026 for the International Military and Educational Training Program in Latin America and the Caribbean, a program that trained leaders of the coup against Manuel Zalaya’s democratically elected government in Honduras in 2009. There’s also a measure introduced as a stand-alone bill last year by Republican Florida Representative Michael Waltz to “prohibit malign foreign talent recruitment programs,” as well as a “China Watcher” initiative introduced by Republican Claudia Tenney, and generous funding for U.S. propaganda abroad and redirecting Pentagon and State Department resources toward Asia. Such shifts, the bill argues, assume “an unconstrained resource environment.” In other words, there’s always money for great power rivalry.