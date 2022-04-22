How Biden Can Help the Climate on Earth Day—Without Congress

Use the Defense Production Act for energy efficiency. Though Biden has deployed the Defense Production Act to boost U.S. competitiveness in battery technology, it hasn’t done the same to scale back domestic fuel consumption. Besides being a win for the climate, doing so is also one of the quickest thing the U.S. can free up energy supplies to head to Europe in the short-term. As Representatives Cori Bush, Jason Crow and Senator Bernie Sanders have pointed out in a recent proposal—the Energy Security and Independence Act—DPA powers can be used to ramp up the production and deployment of heat pumps, solar panels, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies. In part, that could flow through the same mechanisms Biden has pledged to boost the domestic production of critical minerals: using funds already allocated to the Department of Defense under Title III of the Defense Production Act to extend “loans, loan guarantees, direct purchases and purchase commitments, and the authority to procure and install equipment in private industrial facilities.”

Jumpstart a global transition. There’s plenty to be done internationally, too. As Olufemi Taiwo and Patrick Bigger point out, the United States could easily write off the bilateral debt of countries around the world to which it serves as a creditor. It’s the least the administration could do to open up fiscal space for countries to respond, adapt to and mitigate the climate crisis as promised Fed interest rate hikes threaten to throw much of the Global South into a catastrophic debt crisis. The U.S. could use its outsized power in the Bretton Woods Institutions to push the International Monetary Fund to issue $650 million Special Drawing Rights, a currency governed by the Fund. It could push hard at the World Trade Organization to tear up archaic intellectual property protections that could allow companies to charge extortionary rents to countries that attempt to deploy life-saving clean energy technologies.

The White House isn’t without its achievements. The “Green Steel Deal” recently negotiated between the U.S. and E.U. is a promising framework for putting climate at the center of bilateral trade agreements. Newly announced rules on corporate emissions disclosures from the Securities and Exchange Commission could be among the strongest such requirements on the planet. New fuel efficiency and methane regulations from the EPA are a step in the right direction, as is the U.S. Council on Environmental Quality’s recent revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act.