Public Defenders Are About to Be on the Front Lines for Protecting Abortion Rights

In Kings County, California, a district attorney charged two different women who used criminalized drugs with the “murder” of their stillborn fetus—something that the state attorney general later said had no basis in state law. Kings County has no public defenders’ office; the contract criminal defense attorney who represented both women advised them to plead guilty to a lesser charge. Both women later appealed their cases with new representation by an attorney who understood how the prosecutor had misused the law, and the charges were eventually dismissed—but only after the women spent months and years deprived of their freedom in jail and prison. “When people have access to strong defenses and all the best arguments, they can be successful in these cases,” Diaz-Tello said. But they also know, as Pierre said, that even for those whose charges are ultimately dropped, “that doesn’t erase the harm that someone has experienced by having the full hammer of the state drop down on them and their lives; that doesn’t erase that harm their families experience, that their friends experience, the trauma they experience.” The real way to address that, she said, is for them not to be criminalized in the first place.

But once states are free to implement complete abortion bans, prosecutors will push on the boundaries of their discretion to pursue these cases. “Every elected prosecutor in the country will have a choice to make in the wake of this devastating decision—they have immense discretion to decide which cases should be prosecuted and an obligation to pursue only those that serve the interests of justice and promote public safety,” Miriam Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, said in a statement earlier this month. In 2020, 68 elected prosecutors pledged that if Roe was overturned, they would not enforce laws criminalizing abortion. In Michigan, where nearly century-old abortion laws that are still on the books could go into effect without Roe, seven county prosecutors vowed in April that they “cannot and will not support criminalizing reproductive freedom or creating unsafe, untenable situations for health care providers and those who seek abortions in our communities.”

Not long after Roe, the right to abortion was severely curtailed thanks to the Hyde Amendment, a policy that prohibits abortion coverage on government health insurance plans, such as Medicaid. What’s happening now, as Pierre put it, is that “the reality that poor people have been living in for decades could become the reality for everybody.” Just as the fewer resources someone has dictates how they can exercise their right to an abortion, the fewer resources somebody has, “particularly financial resources, the more something like an arrest or prosecution can fully devolve their life in an instant,” Pierre said. “Getting arrested and being in [custody] for a week, you can lose your job, you can have your kids taken away in the meantime, you can lose your house, you can have your immigration status put into question. You could get out from the criminal case and then be held on an [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] hold.”