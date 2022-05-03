The Real Fight for Abortion Rights Is Not in the Courts or Congress

We now live in a country far more hostile and punitive to abortion rights than it was on January 22, 1973, when the Roe opinion came down. (Notably, what the court would rule in Roe—though not the opinion itself—was leaked, too.) Since then, the number of women who are incarcerated has exploded, seven times higher now than it was in 1980, growing at twice the pace of men’s incarceration. This “new era of mass incarceration, overcriminalization, and an expansion of federal and state law enforcement agencies’ powers of investigation and surveillance,” concluded a recent report from the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, “will most certainly be deployed in a post-Roe America to target both the abortion providers and the people seeking and having abortions.” Despite the right’s claims that it doesn’t wish to punish those who have abortions, the reality of our criminal legal system has handed willing prosecutors many options for doing just that—and some, as monitored by groups like If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice, already have.

So it is understandable why so many abortion rights supporters are sick of the idea still promoted by some Democratic lawmakers that it’s on us to vote our way out of this. It is especially enraging to be told this when Democrats hold Congress right now but—in part, thanks to the undemocratic distribution of Senate seats granting extra power to smaller, conservative states, paired with the anti-majoritarian procedures of the filibuster—cannot pass federal legislation to ensure the right and access to abortion, like the Women’s Health Protection Act. And when some Democrats continue to support anti-abortion candidates in races when challenged by abortion rights proponents. On Tuesday, senators offered a range of responses—from Chuck Schumer’s tweeted promise of a vote codifying Roe to Elizabeth Warren’s impromptu speech outside the Supreme Court, declaring, “I am here because I am angry, and I am here because the United States Congress can change all of this.” To which the obvious response is, though—when? Likely not on the same day Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema once again pledged their allegiance to the filibuster.

Where were you, then, when Roe ended? It’s where you were during the Kavanaugh hearings. Or where you were when any number of people with power began to shred, bit by bit, what we were told was a right: from Representative Henry Hyde banning federal funds for abortion, to each state legislature that passed 20-weeks bans and 15-weeks bans and six-weeks bans.