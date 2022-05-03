The Real Fight for Abortion Rights Is Not in the Courts or Congress

Where will you be when Roe ends? Whether or not Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reflects the Supreme Court’s ultimate decision on the right to abortion, it comes as no surprise. Reproductive justice advocates have long warned that Roe v. Wade was in danger, well before the Court agreed to take this case concerning a Mississippi abortion ban—before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, before Trump shifted the balance of the court by appointing justices certain to roll back Roe.

Those who saw this coming, who never believed the court could save them, who have mostly given up on the Democratic Party’s promises to protect Roe, have been hardly quiet or thwarted. Every local abortion fund launched to bridge the divide between a right and acting on it, every how-to shared on self-managed abortion using misoprostol pills (and mifepristone, if you can get it), that’s what knowing this moment would come has looked like for years. It’s what surviving the end of Roe has already meant in the 89 percent of counties in this country without a clinic providing abortion, where abortion is already a contingent right.