Pennsylvania May Be Democrats’ Best Hope for a Senate Pickup in 2022

Fetterman is not a self-avowed progressive, like Kenyatta, the third candidate bringing up the rear. Fetterman endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election and supports abolishing the filibuster, raising the minimum wage, and legalizing marijuana, but he does not deem himself a progressive. When asked during the recent Democratic debate on what threshold he would establish a wealth tax, Fetterman replied: “You know it when you see it.” He has also called himself “pro-policing, pro-community policing, pro–funding the police” and has been widely criticized by some Democrats for refusing to apologize for chasing down an unarmed Black man and holding him at gunpoint in 2013.

But Fetterman’s potential liabilities will fade when the few independent, undecided voters in the general election compare him to the Republican nominee, argued Neil Oxman, a Democratic consultant based in Pennsylvania. Oxman compared the race to last year’s Virginia governor’s race, in which Glenn Youngkin won in part because he presented himself as more concerned with kitchen table issues than the tenets of Trumpism. “If the Republican nominees for Senate or governor were as good as the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, this would be a different battleground,” Oxman said.

Another complicating factor is the looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, which could result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Democrats are hoping that such a ruling could motivate their voters, particularly since the Republican candidates in Pennsylvania each support extremely stringent abortion restrictions: Barnette, Oz, and McCormick believe abortion should be outlawed except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk. But the court’s decision may also motivate Republican voters. Barnette’s meteoric rise is due in part to an affecting campaign ad in which she revealed that her 12-year-old mother gave birth to her despite the fact that she was conceived in a rape.