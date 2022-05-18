Why Is Putin So Oddly Chill About Sweden and Finland Joining NATO?

For the two applicants, joining NATO guarantees them protection from Russia (or in theory any other state, although no others are threatening). NATO, in turn, gains further legitimacy as an organization comprised mainly of European liberal democracies. More concretely, NATO’s defense of Balkan states would be made easier by access to Finland’s and Sweden’s territories, because the organization could surround the enclave of Kaliningrad, Russia’s most heavily armed and most European-facing region. That is one reason these states are strongly supportive of accepting the new Nordic applicants. Finnish intelligence and comparably robust defense capabilities are also important assets, the nation having prepared for war with Russia for decades.

But NATO—which the United States militarily dominates—will be assuming an additional burden if it accepts Finland and Sweden as new members, as it is likely to do. Finland shares a huge border with Russia, and there are still living veterans of the Winter War, when the Soviets invaded their Finnish neighbors. On March 12, Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened the applicants for trying to join NATO. “Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security that arise in this regard,” read the ministry’s statement. Already, Russia has cut off some of its electricity supplies to Finland. Despite its setbacks in Ukraine, Russia is still a powerful country with immense capacity to injure nations close to its borders. For this reason, some have warned against adding two new members to NATO.

However, on May 16, Russian leader Vladimir Putin signaled a different perspective, saying that Russia is unthreatened by the prospect of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. “As far as expansion goes, including new members Finland and Sweden, Russia has no problems with these states—none. And so in this sense, there is no immediate threat to Russia from an expansion to include these countries,” he said.