The Geopolitics of Eurovision During a Time of War

At first, the contest was scheduled to proceed as normal this year, even after Russian troops had crossed into Ukraine. “The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event which unites nations and celebrates diversity through music,” its organizers said in late February. But days after that initial equivocation, as the extent of Putin’s violent incursion became clear, the EBU banned Russia from the competition in Italy. The organizers probably believed, naively, that the disinvitation would be the end of geopolitics for the 2022 contest. Instead, the betting markets currently put Ukraine’s song as the clear favorite. (Ukraine has had some notoriously excellent entries in the past.) This year’s song, “Stefania” by Kalush Orchestra, is a perfectly fine but somewhat mediocre middle-of-the-pack crowd pleaser, incorporating elements of traditional Ukrainian folk music with modern twists: requisite rap and flute-like instrumental breakdowns.

The band’s lead rapper wrote the song as an ode to his mother, but with lyrics such as “I’ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed,” it took on new nuance after Putin began shelling civilian populations. “After it all started with the war and the hostilities,” he said, “it took on additional meaning, and many people started seeing it as their mother, Ukraine, in the meaning of the country. It has become really close to the hearts of so many people in Ukraine.” The fact that the song may win says as much about its musical quality as it is a chance for the rest of Europe to express its support for the war-torn country. Where once the EBU rightfully could have seen the competition as an early indicator of history’s march to unity—first as postwar Europe united, and later, during the 1990s, with the post-Soviet states folded in—it’s no longer tenable for them to plug their ears and pretend that the moral arc is bending away from division.

Last year’s Ukrainian entry from Go_A finished fifth overall and second among fans. But since then, Go_A’s popularity has grown in Europe and the group has become outspoken about the invasion of their home. Last month, it released a new song, “Kalyna,” named after a tree that produces red berries with longstanding symbolism and importance in Ukrainian culture. The proceeds of the song went to support Ukrainian efforts to fight off the Russian invasion. “According to our ancestors,” the band wrote in an Instagram post, “kalyna has a power that brings immortality and can unite generations to fight evil. The song ‘Kalyna’ is a message to the World that should be united for the future of humanity.”