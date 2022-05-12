Ukraine’s Corrupt Oligarchs Are Looking Toward the West to Rehab Their Reputations

But the funding of the report was never itself in doubt. As court testimony detailed, the millions that Skadden Arps made to whitewash Yanukovych came from one figure in particular: Pinchuk. Skadden Arps partner Gregory Craig testified that Pinchuk paid the law firm “most of the $4.6 million fee,” according to The Kyiv Post. Politico added that Doug Schoen, an American pollster who initially connected Skadden to the Yanukovych regime, testified that “most of the bill … was secretly paid for” by Pinchuk. The New York Times confirmed the contours of this secret payment scheme, writing that Pinchuk “was footing the bill for the Skadden lawyers” (and pointing out that the agreement was signed by Craig and Manafort “over breakfast at Mr. Pinchuk’s palatial home”). Filings in the FARA database further reveal that Skadden “understood that its work was to be largely funded by Victor Pinchuk,” with emails between Craig and Manafort talking about how Pinchuk (referred to as “Business Person-1” in the filings) wanted his role in the report kept anonymous. (Despite all evidence to the contrary, Pinchuk denied he had anything to do with funding the report.)

Like Firtash, Pinchuk is no stranger to using Western institutions to launder his reputation. He’s firmly enmeshed in Washington’s think tank nexus, where he uses his foundation to donate significant sums to both the Brookings Institution and the Atlantic Council—even joining the latter’s International Advisory Board. Like other oligarchs, Pinchuk has also provided significant funds across the American political spectrum, from paying then-candidate Donald Trump to appear at a Ukrainian conference to giving millions to the Clinton Foundation.

It’s all part and parcel of these oligarchs’ larger strategy: to establish a safe (and profitable) perch for themselves in an emerging Ukraine, with their reputations newly spit shined by a credulous media. Should their campaign succeed, it raises the risk of the West repeating many of the mistakes it made decades ago, when it first began helping oligarchs run rampant across the region. It’s a mistake the West, and Ukraine, can ill afford to make again: While Ukraine will remain on a firmly pro-Western trajectory after this war, it’s clear that Western media—and Western think tanks and law firms and politicians alike—need to finally realize that there is no such thing as a pro-Western oligarch.