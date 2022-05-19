Why Your Utility Company Sucks

As the FTC investigation starting in 1928 helped uncover, Insull’s business model looked a lot like a pyramid scheme: Under the premise that their electricity would be “publicly owned,” Insull had recruited “widows and orphans” to buy up stocks in his company that they assumed would be safe investments given that they had the backing of state regulators. To spread the gospel of private utility ownership, utility executives built a remarkably modern public relations operation, with annual budgets as large as $30 million, or $380 million in today’s dollars. Boxes of documents made public by the FTC investigation showed investor-owned utilities had bought off newspapers, union leaders, and academic departments and infiltrated Rotary Clubs. They sponsored elaborate propaganda campaigns targeting students from kindergarten through college, which cast public ownership as a plot by “Bolsheviks” and “parlor pinks.” After the stock market crashed in 1929, Insull’s creditors buckled and the pyramid collapsed, wiping out tens of thousands of shareholders and sharpening rage against the utilities.

Popular ire at the investor-owned utilities prompted Franklin Delano Roosevelt to campaign on widening public options for electricity, eventually creating the Tennessee Valley Authority and rural electric cooperatives through the New Deal. The conclusion of the FTC’s investigation—in which it repeatedly called the industry’s practices “evil”—led to the passage of the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935. PUHCA (pronounced “puka,” like the shells) significantly limited the scope of electric utility holding companies and added reporting requirements, mandating that utilities operate only in contiguous service areas. The 2005 repeal of that law—part of a longer wave of deregulation that took off in the 1990s—helped to clear the way for the reemergence of the type of holding companies that inspired it in the first place, with entities like Southern Company having spawned new arms that exist in something of a regulatory gray area.

In theory, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could increase regulation of the grid through its limited federal oversight, as could state regulators, Pomerantz explains. “But the broader point,” he tells me, “is that the more consolidated the industry is and the larger the holding company empires, the easier it becomes for those companies to hide the ball from any of their individual regulators. And the harder it becomes for any individual public utility commission to track money and rein in abuses.”