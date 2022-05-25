These Data Nerds Think They’ve Found the Climate Silver Bullet: Nonvoting Environmentalists

People who don’t vote often claim they don’t know enough about politics, but Stinnett says most of these “missing” environmentalist voters do already know which candidates are better for the environment. Accordingly, the EVP does not tell voters whom to vote for. Instead, along with an increasing number of groups committed to voter turnout, the organization uses social pressure to encourage voting, because, Stinnett says, “trying to rationally convince someone to do something rarely works.” Instead, the group might remind them that last May they said they would vote in this election—knowing people like to keep their word—or note how many of their neighbors vote in local elections. EVP also reminds people that “whether you vote is a matter of public record.” That sounds a bit creepy—and I can say from experience writing postcards for groups like this in 2020 that everyone resists using it—but research shows that it works: We all want our fellow humans to think well of us. These turnout strategies are well grounded in behavioral science and used by many other groups, but EVP’s focus on environmental voters is novel.

There’s one other reason environmentalists might sit out elections—a much tougher one for activists to tackle. “People feel it’s not going to make a difference,” Renee Lerzman, a psychologist and climate strategist, told me. That’s consistent with other patterns in environmental behavior: Whether people engage in a specific environmental action, Shrum said, depends heavily on whether they think it is going to be effective.

In this sense, Joe Biden’s recent enthusiasm for drilling, after pledging during his campaign to fight climate change aggressively, could do more damage to the climate than the mere physical consequences of the drilling itself—it could discourage environmental voters. “If we find that our energy and efforts are not impactful,” Lerzman said, “we will redirect. People are disenfranchised, disengaged, resigned, frustrated, disenchanted, and checked out.” Disengaging and checking out, she added, are “well-known strategies that we as humans use to manage our investment in issues that matter to us.” After all, the disappointments can be painful.