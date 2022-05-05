The Rise of the No-Compromise Climate Candidate

Even in states where environmentalists have been fighting an uphill battle for decades, there are signs of change. In 2021, teacher and organizer Richie Floyd won an election for an open seat on the City Council of St. Petersburg, the fifth most populous city in Florida. He became the first open socialist elected in the state in a century in part by emphasizing St. Petersburg’s need to be better-prepared for climate change; in addition to pledging to “aggressively” transition the city to 100% renewable energy, he vowed to upgrade its sewage system to curb the pollution contributing to the area’s infamous red tides.

Robert LeVertis Bell, a 42-year-old public school teacher and father of three running to represent a district that includes the city of Louisville in the Kentucky House of Representatives, told me most politicians don’t bother talking to his community about climate change. But when he brings it up, he sees a lot of heads nodding in agreement. “People fear for their lives,” he said. “People fear for their children’s lives…I’ve talked to some of the voters in some of the not-wealthy neighborhoods in the city of Louisville, and they get it…they saw the tornadoes in Kentucky last year. They see these ‘hundred-year’ floods that happen every few years; many of them live right by the river. They’re concerned. They’re not stupid. They just haven’t been engaged in any way.”

Part of the problem, Bell added, is the way some progressives approach the issue. “When I talk to [voters in my district] about climate, I don’t say, ‘The solution to this issue is that everybody is going to need to buy a $60,000 electric vehicle’…or, ‘Give your money to the Sierra Club and they’ll figure it out for us.’ I say, ‘This is something that we all have to work together to fight, not as consumers, but as people in the community, as workers, as voters, etc.’” Especially in the summer, temperatures in his district are soaring. Some of his constituents are older people afraid of what will happen if their air conditioner goes out when it’s over 100 degrees. “We’re expecting these 110-degree summers for the foreseeable future,” he said. “People are legitimately afraid that this is going to kill them.”