The Fast Food Industry Runs on Wage Theft

If you know something about fast food’s business model, you probably know about franchising. In the 1950s and 1960s, when becoming an entrepreneur was harder than it had been in the past but the ideal of the independent businessman remained essential to the American mythos, franchising bridged the gap between an era of small business and one in which the economy (and the culture) were dominated by nation-spanning corporations. For a fee and a cut of the revenues, franchisees (or “owner-operators,” in industry parlance) could adapt the logos and methods of a major corporation to a business they owned themselves, allowing them a fiefdom within the empires of Taco Bell, McDonald’s, or Midas Muffler.

For both parties, it was the perfect opportunity. Corporations benefited from these quasi-independent entrepreneurs who staked their savings and dedicated their lives to the business in ways mere employees would likely not, while franchisees benefited from Madison Avenue ad campaigns, the buying power of a national organization, training for their workers, and managerial advice.

“The franchise offered an opportunity to own, and yet not to own, to risk and yet be cautious,” wrote the late historian Daniel J. Boorstin. “It democratized business enterprise by offering a man with small capital and no experience access to the benefits of a large capital, large-scale experiment, national advertising, and established reputations.”