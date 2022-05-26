The Fast Food Industry Runs on Wage Theft

Earlier this month, Fight for $15, a campaign of the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, released a study on wage theft in the industry in California with some unsettling findings. Out of more than 400 workers the researchers interviewed in the first three months of 2022, 85 percent said they had experienced wage theft, and almost a third said they had faced retaliation for speaking out about their treatment or even taking a sick day. (The authors of the study assigned their results a 95 percent confidence level.)

Wage theft takes a few forms in the fast food industry. The most common tend to be clandestine, requiring employees to work through a meal or rest break and then not paying them for the extra time, or denying them paid sick leave. (California requires employers to pay a one-hour penalty for every break their workers miss and provide three paid sick days per year.) Those infractions may go unnoticed at first, but they can add up to a serious hit each pay day, especially for workers living at or below the poverty line. Most participants in Fight for $15’s study said they had experienced both these forms of theft. A minority (14 percent) said they experienced a more overt form of wage theft, by being required to work off the clock.

For longtime industry observers, the new numbers affirm a pattern. In 2014, SEIU commissioned a national survey, which, though widely castigated for being conducted entirely over Facebook, returned similar findings. Taken with prior academic research on the subject, the new figures make it harder to claim that wage theft is a problem limited to a few rogue managers, rather than one that’s endemic to the industry, as common to it as ground beef and potatoes.