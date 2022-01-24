The Fight for $15 Is Moving Beyond the Minimum Wage With a Bold New Idea

“Since the pandemic, workers know they need a seat at the table,” says Allynn Umel, the Fight for $15 national coordinator for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). Since 2012, the union has backed the Fight for $15—named after its proposed new minimum wage— to organize fast food workers. During the pandemic alone, Umel says, workers have filed hundreds of complaints with regulators about unsafe conditions, unfair treatment, or both. In one recent survey of Los Angeles County fast food workers conducted by the UCLA Labor Center, a quarter of respondents said they had complained to a manager. Of those who complained, a quarter faced some form of retaliation, including pay cuts, threats, and harassment.

The litany of complaints, and the tepid response from regulators, has prompted SEIU to throw its weight behind a new bill which could give fast food workers a permanent voice in government—one which could empower them in workplaces as well.

If it passes, California’s AB 257, commonly known as the “FAST Recovery Act” will create an eleven-member “sector council” to set standards for wages, training, and working conditions for fast food restaurants that are part of a chain of 30 or more locations nationally. While four of the council’s eleven members would come from the state’s health and labor agencies, two seats would be reserved for fast food workers themselves, and two more for worker “advocates,” such as attorneys or union representatives. The last two seats would be reserved for the industry itself: one representative of the fast food corporations (like the McDonald’s Corporation and Yum! Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut), and one for the franchisees who own their restaurants. But far from creating a detached observer of industry malpractice, the bill would also require state regulators to take action against any individual company the council found to be in violation of its standards. It’s a model which has precedent in Europe, where “sectoral bargaining” is a common means of securing labor rights for workers within an entire industry, regardless of their employer.

California is a natural place to test a novel approach to regulating fast food. In the post-war years, an affinity for public investment allowed for the lightning-fast conversion of much of the state’s deserts and farmland into suburbia, paving the way for the first restaurant chains dedicated entirely to car-bound customers, including McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr, Taco Bell, In-N-Out, and Jack in the Box—all of which opened their first locations in the state’s newly transformed landscapes. Decades later, a propensity for government involvement now registers in the form of veto-proof Democratic supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature which make it possible to enact the kind of ambitious legislation progressives in the US Congress can only dream of. AB 257 came up for consideration last year, failing by just three votes, but when an amended version is expected to go up for a vote this week it is likely to sail through the state assembly. (Per the legislature’s rules, the lower house must vote on the bill by the end of the month for it to be considered this year.) A robust network of activists across California has also made the state a frontline for the fast food labor movement. In 2016, Fight For $15 activists secured the nation’s first statewide $15 minimum wage.