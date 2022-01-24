The Fight for $15 Is Moving Beyond the Minimum Wage With a Bold New Idea

California is a natural place to test a novel approach to regulating fast food. In the postwar years, an affinity for public investment allowed for the lightning-fast conversion of much of the state’s deserts and farmland into suburbia, paving the way for the first restaurant chains dedicated entirely to car-bound customers, including McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr., Taco Bell, In-N-Out, and Jack in the Box—all of which opened their first locations in the state’s newly transformed landscapes. Decades later, a propensity for government involvement now registers in the form of veto-proof Democratic supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature, which make it possible to enact the kind of ambitious legislation progressives in the U.S. Congress can only dream of. A.B. 257 came up for consideration last year, failing by just three votes, but when an amended version is expected to go up for a vote this week, it is likely to sail through the state assembly. (Per the legislature’s rules, the lower house must vote on the bill by the end of the month for it to be considered this year.) A robust network of activists across California has also made the state a front line for the fast-food labor movement. In 2016, Fight for $15 activists secured the nation’s first statewide $15 minimum wage.

“If progressive lawmakers want to continue to lead the way, they have to stand up for fast-food workers.”

While groundbreaking in national terms, a council to police the fast-food industry wouldn’t be completely out of the norm in technocratic California. As A.B. 257’s backers point out, the state has maintained other councils to monitor threats to coastal waters and guide its energy planning since the 1970s. These bodies serve as platforms for regulators, lawmakers, and subject experts, giving groups time and space to get to know each other, share their worries, and hash out a response. A fast-food industry council would have a similar composition but with workers and their advocates instead of doctorate-holding scientists serving as the resident specialists.

If the bill passes, the hope is that such a council, alongside other, regional councils around the state, could keep regulators apprised of the ever-changing face of abuse in the fast-food industry and hold fast-food companies and their franchisees to account. Giving workers a place to negotiate with the industry would mean they could effectively demand the kinds of basic necessities they are typically denied, such as more security cameras in crime-prone stores and high-quality masks.