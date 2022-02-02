Why David Weil Is the Most Important Biden Nominee You’ve Never Heard Of

Then came the Great Inflation of the 1970s, which did much of the business lobby’s work by reducing the value of the wage ceiling. In 1978, a mere three years after the 1975 increase, President Jimmy Carter’s Labor Department resolved to raise the wage ceiling to help more workers. But Carter’s Council on Wage and Price Stability, a body created to assess the inflationary impact of pending regulations, pushed back hard, arguing the proposed increase to the wage ceiling to address inflation was itself inflationary, and questioning whether a wage ceiling was necessary at all. By the time the dust settled and the Labor Department issued a regulation increasing the wage ceiling, it was January 1981, and Ronald Reagan was about to become president.

The anti-labor Reagan scuttled the rule, first by delaying its enforcement date and later by subjecting it to other forms of bureaucratic torture. President George H.W. Bush followed Reagan’s lead and kept the regulation in the deep freeze. President Bill Clinton, noting the gravity of the situation, instituted a “comprehensive review” that never came to a close. So the 1975 salary ceiling remained in place until Bush fils came along. Bush got into a huge fight with Congress about how to change it. In the end, as noted, Bush turned the duties test into highly manipulable nonsense. He also simplified the wage ceiling, which previously had been set at different levels for different types of workers, by consolidating these into a single ceiling of $23,660. That was in 2004.

Perhaps you’re thinking that $23,660 was more money in 2004 than it is today. Not enough to make much difference! The federal poverty line that year for a family of four was $18,850. The overtime wage ceiling was just a bit higher than that. From being a middle-class benefit for which 62 percent of workers were eligible, overtime had effectively become a poverty benefit for which, by 2016, only 7 percent were eligible.