Why David Weil Is the Most Important Biden Nominee You’ve Never Heard Of

It hit pay dirt during the pro-business administration of President George W. Bush. Bush’s labor secretary was Elaine Chao, wife to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and later transportation secretary under President Donald Trump. Chao was so loathed by her Labor Department employees for gutting labor protections that when she finally relinquished her post in 2009, the department’s union local threw a “Ciao to Chao” good-riddance party to celebrate. (Instead of “For She’s a Jolly Good Fellow,” the partygoers assembled at a nearby restaurant sang, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey, hey, goodbye.”) Chao’s Labor Department reduced the duties test to absolute gibberish, allowing employers to claim that just about any given worker was ineligible for overtime.

Fortunately, the Labor Department also uses a second yardstick to determine whether an employee is overtime-eligible. If your wage is below a certain ceiling, then you must get paid time-and-a-half for any hours exceeding 40 in a given week, regardless of what your duties are. There are a few exceptions, but not many. The idea is to keep businesses from classifying employees as administrative workers merely to bar them from collecting overtime while still paying them a pittance. The wage ceiling isn’t written into the FLSA, but since the bill’s passage it’s been imposed, along with the duties test, to enforce the law’s statutory language exempting the aforementioned categories of worker.

Overtime was intended to be a middle-class benefit. Most workers were supposed to be eligible. For decades after the New Deal, that was the case. The duties test was robust, and the wage ceiling was kept reasonably high, thus helping a larger number of workers qualify for overtime. In 1975, for instance, fully 62 percent of the full-time workforce was eligible for overtime based on salary level. The business lobby was always intent on keeping the wage ceiling as low as possible, but it was mostly ignored.

Then came the Great Inflation of the 1970s, which did much of the business lobby’s work by reducing the value of the wage ceiling. In 1978, a mere three years after the 1975 increase, President Jimmy Carter’s Labor department resolved to raise the wage ceiling to help more workers. But Carter’s Council on Wage and Price Stability, a body created to assess the inflationary impact of pending regulations, pushed back hard, arguing the proposed increase to the wage ceiling to address inflation was itself inflationary, and questioning whether a wage ceiling was necessary at all. By the time the dust settled and the Labor Department issued a regulation increasing the wage ceiling, it was January 1981, and Ronald Reagan was about to become president.