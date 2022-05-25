“We Are Caught in the Most Perverse Version of Groundhog Day

Some senators are tentatively opening conversations on some kind of gun control legislation in the wake of a horrific mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas that left 21 dead, including 19 children. But with the chamber set to leave town on Thursday and a long and storied history of failure to enact such legislation, even in the wake of heartbreaking tragedy, it’s far from certain that anything actually can or will get done.

At the moment, the Senate is the crucible in which any gun control legislation may be forged, as the House of Representatives is in recess and its members are out of town through the beginning of June. But this would be just as true if the House was in session: Any gun-related legislation would need to garner 60 votes to advance in the Senate because of the filibuster, meaning that at least 10 Republicans would need to be on board. But history has shown that no matter how high the death toll or how vulnerable the victims, whenever the Senate is faced with unspeakable tragedy caused by gun violence, these obstacles have proven to be insurmountable.