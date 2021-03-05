Joe Manchin Wants to Pass a Popular Gun Control Bill That Will Save Lives, but He Loves the Filibuster More

It’s difficult to remember now, but one of the last major items on the table for Congress before the novel coronavirus swept the globe last year was a gun control bill. Early in 2019, House Democrats passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which would have established universal background checks by closing a loophole in existing law that exempts unlicensed gun sellers from performing checks, as licensed gun shops must. This measure sits squarely among those reforms that gun control advocates tend to call “common sense.” The public agrees: Polling the previous August showed more than 90 percent support for the policy; 22 states have already passed laws filling in at least some of the loophole for private sales. And that fall, President Trump engaged in talks about moving background checks forward with a bipartisan trio of lead negotiators in the Senate⁠—Pat Toomey, Chris Murphy, and Joe Manchin.

Nothing came of those talks, and Congress was soon preoccupied with impeachment and the pandemic. But this week, Democrats introduced the Background Checks Expansion Act, or BCEA, putting gun control on the new Democratic Congress’s already crowded post-Covid docket alongside an immigration overhaul and the H.R. 1 package of voting reforms, which passed the House on Wednesday. Like the other two bills, and all other potential gun control bills, the BCEA is an ordinary piece of nonfiscal legislation that would have to reach a 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster and pass—budget reconciliation isn’t a real option here.

But unlike the other two, the passage of the BCEA would finally implement a policy Joe Manchin has been instrumental in pushing for the better part of a decade. It probably won’t happen unless Manchin changes his mind on the filibuster and encourages the caucus’s remaining holdouts to join him. And major gun control groups are already pushing for it: A letter from more than 60 progressive groups to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging the abolition of the filibuster early last month included Brady: United Against Gun Violence, March for Our Lives, and the Newtown Action Alliance as signatories.