“The Climate Wars Are Over” in Australia? Not Even Close.

It’d be wrong, Joshi argues, to take this dynamic as a signal that avoiding climate change in an election is the best way for a party to tackle it, or win. Both major parties lost votes in an election where 60 percent of voters listed climate as their number one issue, according to a poll conducted by the Australian news site The Conversation. Labor won with a lower vote share (31.8 percent) than it got in 2019, and lost seats nationally. The Australian Green Party, meanwhile—which absorbed left-wing voters as Labor shifted right—had its best election night ever, increasing its vote share from 1.9 percent to 12.3 percent. Thanks in part to a robust canvassing operation, the Green Party even gained seats in Queensland, a conservative stronghold that’s been battered by climate-fueled floods in recent years. The Teals—a group of climate-focused independents with more conservative economic views—won over conservative voters in wealthier, mostly urban areas. For Joshi, the success of these parties in this election showed that “running on a platform of strong climate action didn’t lose votes, it gained votes. The Labor Party probably would have done a lot better if they had run on a stronger platform and not decided that they’d lose the election if they got attacked by Newscorp and the government.”

Climate advocates argue that gains by the Greens and Teals show the government has a strong mandate to make good on its emissions-reductions promises—and go further still. “The real focus of the climate movement has been demonstrating to all candidates that there will be real electoral consequences if inaction continues,” says Lucy Manne, who heads up the Australian branch of the climate nonprofit 350.org. “We’re in a better position than the previous government, but there’s a lot of pressure that needs to be applied and a long way to go for Australia to have a science-based reduction target.”

Votes are still being counted, but it looks like Labor will have sufficient seats in both houses to form a majority government, without needing to form a coalition. “They won’t need to do any deals to form a government, but to pass legislation they will need the support of at least some of the Greens and independents,” Joshi says. Thanks in part to Greens pressing Labor to take up more aggressive climate commitments, the two parties don’t exactly get along. Those I spoke to suggested the Albanese government might go out of its way to avoid relying on Greens to move its priorities ahead. But Albanese may not have a choice. Depending on how many upper house seats they pick up in the final tally, Greens—who are calling for an end to coal and gas development—could hold the balance of power. Green Party leader Adam Brandt has said the party’s first priority in negotiating with Labor would be blocking new fossil fuel projects.