Even in This Tragic Week, George Floyd Is Still Making a Difference

But within the executive order’s somewhat limited reach, there will be opportunities to engage in its implementation to ensure it has meaningful impact. And the federal government extends the measures laid out in the executive order as requirements through its grant-making authority. That presents a real opportunity to use carrots and not just sticks to get at transformation.

Here is also what we should not miss about the importance of this moment: Gianna Floyd. A year ago, on the first anniversary of her father’s murder at the knee of Derek Chauvin, she was on Capitol Hill, the youngest lobbyist, showing up to push for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. She broke my heart when she said then that her daddy “changed the world.” It was heart-breaking because no Black child should have to endure her father’s brutal killing at the hands of police officers and then be asked to appreciate this crime for the change it would bring. But the change is critical because it would ensure that her father’s death would not be in vain. The act passed the House but stalled in the Senate, caught in a political chokehold that pitted the safety and rights of Black and brown people against police unions and conservatives who believe “tough on crime” requires a free hand, and knee, for police officers.

On Wednesday, as I stood in the room and watched the president look down at Gianna and call her up to the desk, to sit in the chair he just occupied, handing her the one and only pen he used to sign it, he said the words that made me cry as I looked at her face while she looked up at him. He said, “Your Daddy changed the world.” I have also become friends with the uncle of Jacob Blake, paralyzed in his car when an officer shot him in front of his daughter in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. He and I had exchanged hugs before the signing. He said, “It matters. We did this.” And it does matter.