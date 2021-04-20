Derek Chauvin Was Not an Aberration

At the same time, senior law enforcement leadership do not seem to understand, or concede, the threat they and their organizations pose. “We understand our communities, our cities, are going through a tough time,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told reporters April 15, as the trial was heading into closing arguments, in the midst of protests after a police officer in the nearby town of Brooklyn Center shot and killed Daunte Wright, as the National Guard presence in Minneapolis escalated. More than 50 community groups demanded an immediate end to Operation Safety Net. “We are horrified by the state’s preemptive force against its people, and the compounding trauma caused by the state against Black, brown, and Indigenous communities,” they wrote in an April 15 letter. “Executive leaders are fully in charge of this force and have the power to stop this harmful approach. Our communities have the right to live and protest without being terrorized by a militarized police force.” For all that state and law enforcement may “understand” the “tough time” the community is going through, they have escalated fears and tensions, increasing the risk of violence and calling it keeping the peace. It is also a way of maintaining their own power in the face of profound resistance. The state seeks not just a lock on violence but also on interpretation.

If anything, the trial and specifically the prosecution afforded Minneapolis law enforcement a stage on which to define violence and peace before an international audience, who could watch every moment on livestream. The defense sought to blame both Floyd and bystanders, not Chauvin, arguing that Chauvin’s actions were in fact reasonable because what he did that day, killing Floyd, is what any other “reasonable” officer might do. Yet the state repeated, again and again, that they were not there to put police on trial, that Chauvin was the only one on trial. They called members of law enforcement to the stand, including Chief Arradondo, to attest to the aberration of Chauvin’s actions. In fact, the state’s strategy seemed designed to win over jurors who saw something criminal in what Chauvin did but did not want to pass judgment on all police.