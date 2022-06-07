The January 6 Committee Doesn’t Exist to Abolish the Electoral College

No law can prevent all coups in all forms. But the ECA’s weaknesses make it unusually dangerous for our democratic processes. Legal experts say that the law is unusually poorly written, even by congressional standards, and its vagueness makes it ripe for misinterpretation and manipulation. Clarifying the responsibilities of the joint session members and the vice president during the transition would help forestall similar crises in the future. It is notable that even some Republicans, such as Mitch McConnell, have expressed support for the possibility of ECA reform. Perhaps he is cognizant that the pro-Trump interpretation from 2020, where Pence could have unilaterally reelected himself and his running mate for four more years, won’t cut in the GOP’s favor when Kamala Harris presides over the next joint session in two years.

Axios’s report on the Raskin-Cheney debate also noted that other members have put forward their own potential legislative proposals. Florida Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, has reportedly drawn up a proposal to expand the federal laws that criminalize seditious conspiracy and other related crimes. Depending on how it is drafted, such a law could close a potential gap for these offenses that allows individual perpetrators to be punished but not those who orchestrate their actions. Cheney is also reportedly calling for the creation of a “supreme dereliction of duty” offense, likely in response to Trump’s refusal to quell the attack on the Capitol while it was underway.

Another law worth reviewing would be the Insurrection Act of 1807, which governs when the president can deploy U.S. troops to suppress rebellions and insurrections. The New York Times reported in April that the committee members were considering changes to the law in light of the events of January 6, when the president himself was a contributing factor in the civil unrest instead of an opponent of it. When Trump threw himself a military-themed parade in 2019, I proposed that Congress should ban the president from deploying the armed forces inside Washington without congressional approval. At the same time, lawmakers should also consider giving the mayor of the District of Columbia more control over the D.C. National Guard instead of routing that authority through the White House.