For months now it’s been clear that there is significant overlap between the committee’s investigation and the Justice Department’s own probe into potential wrongdoing by Trump and his associates. This news only further confirms that and shows that the Justice Department’s investigation is touching on some of the same places that the January 6 Committee’s probe is scrutinizing. And to quote Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan, “This is a big deal, and it’s also consistent with what we’ve known, which is there’s a ton of overlap between what the select committee is interested in and what DoJ is interested in.”

This is the kind of movement anyone who’s been following the investigation has been waiting for. The January 6 committee, after all, can only issue a criminal referral to the Justice Department, it can’t actually prosecute anyone. The committee is reportedly considering making one such referral about “Trump and his associates” to Main Justice. But, again, there’s been brewing frustration in some quarters that the Justice Department is dragging its feet. Garland has addressed what he could about the Justice Department’s probe, vowing that he will follow the law wherever it leads and so on; but there is still a sense in some circles that the DoJ could be more overt or aggressive. To date, Garland has not indicated whether his team is considering prosecuting Donald Trump.