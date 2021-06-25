The Obscure Law That Enabled Trump’s Subversion of the Electoral College

The ECA is a strange thing to explain, much like the Electoral College itself. To understand how American presidential elections really work, imagine that the Electoral College is a car. Different people want different things when they buy a car. Some are happy with a Toyota Camry. Others want a Tesla Model 3. But every car owner fundamentally wants one thing: a vehicle that will take them from Point A to Point B. If a dealer told you that a car would only get to your destination roughly nine times out of 10, you probably wouldn’t buy it.



The Electoral College, for its part, will get you where you want to go—well, most of the time. In all but a handful of elections throughout American history, the winner of the popular vote became the president, and the electors merely formalized the result. But the Electoral College is not your typical vehicle for democratic expression. Sometimes the driver wants to go from Point A to Point B and ends up at Point C instead, with George W. Bush or Donald Trump in charge of things. And sometimes it will drive you straight into a ditch.

That’s what happened in 1876. After Election Day, the Democratic candidate, Samuel Tilden, had 184 electoral votes while the Republican candidate, Rutherford B. Hayes, had 165 electoral votes. A further 20 electoral votes remained in limbo—enough to give Hayes a narrow victory. In three states, the results had been marred by white-supremacist violence against Republican voters and episodes of electoral fraud. An Electoral College deadlock—and a destabilizing constitutional crisis—appeared inevitable unless Congress could decide which slates of electors to recognize.