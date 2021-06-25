The Obscure Law That Enabled Trump’s Subversion of the Electoral College

Trump’s rally on that day was billed as a show of strength to pressure Congress into overturning the results in his favor. He pressed individual lawmakers to challenge the state results, and even demanded that former Vice President Mike Pence throw out electoral votes for Biden at his own discretion. Pence, after consulting with lawyers and the ECA itself, publicly announced that he would do no such thing. A Trump-aligned mob stormed the Capitol later that day, with some members chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” for his perceived betrayal. Clarifying that the vice president has no substantive role in deciding the election’s outcome—particularly for an election where they may have been a candidate—should be a no-brainer.

There are some indications that Congress might be open to revisiting the ECA’s terms and conditions. Last year, Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would push back the law’s safe-harbor deadline for states to finish counting and certifying results by one month. Though the proposal did not become law, it received the support of a broad swath of election-law scholars and state election officials. New York magazine’s Ed Kilgore, writing on this topic in April, reported that he was “reliably informed” that a group of scholars would publicly propose reforms to the ECA in the near future.

“Perhaps the January 6 nightmare was like an especially rare comet or cicada swarm that we don’t need to worry about for a while,” Kilgore wrote. “But its inspirer, Donald J. Trump, has not gone away. More important, the idea that presidential election contests should be extended to the last possible moment prior to Inauguration Day, based on arguments like Trump’s assertion that ‘we can’t lose unless it’s rigged,’ is pernicious and self-replicating.”

The mob aside, Trump and his allies stood no chance of successfully overturning the results in January. A Democratic-led House was not going to vote in favor of throwing out electoral votes for Joe Biden, and some Republicans also rejected the effort at the time as well. But there is no certainty that Americans will be so lucky in 2024. If Republicans retake the House in 2022 and Trump runs again in 2024 and loses, they will mount another attempt to subvert the will of the people and may stand a better chance of succeeding. Congress can’t prevent Trump from driving the country down this path, but they can at least make it harder for him to drive American democracy into a ditch.